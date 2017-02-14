‘Airstream Ranch’ removed in Florida

SEFFNER, Fla.- Travelers driving on Interstate 4 between Tampa and Orlando will no longer notice the strange lineup of eight Airstream trailers rising from the earth.

The so-called “Airstream Ranch,” was first constructed nearly 10 years ago by Frank Bates who owned Airstream of Central Florida. It was similar to the famed “Cadillac Ranch” in Texas and caused some of the same mixed feelings and reactions over the years.

The Airstream Ranch is now only a memory, after workers removed the trailers to make room for the new Airstream museum and Airstream of Central Florida dealership ticketed for the same site. It will be the latest in a series of new stores for RVOne Superstores, which purchased the property from Bates in 2013.

The 17,000 square-foot facility is scheduled to open in December.