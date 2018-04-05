‘The Amazing Unsers’ exhibit at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum

One of the most iconic families in the history of auto racing will be honored with a once-in-a-lifetime exhibit as the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum presents “The Amazing Unsers: From Albuquerque to Indianapolis,” opening April 9, 2018.

“For the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum to honor my family is just tremendous. It’s really hard to put into words how much it actually means,” said Al Unser Jr., two-time Indianapolis 500 winner. “As you go through the exhibit you are going to see my dad’s career, my uncle Bobby’s career, my whole family’s career on display here, it’s just a huge honor and we’re very excited and we truly hope everyone enjoys what we’ve put our heart and soul into.”Twenty-five cars that the Unser family drove in competition will be on display, including eight of the nine that took them to victory in the Indianapolis 500, starting with the Rislone Eagle that powered Bobby Unser to victory 50 years ago this May.

In addition to several of the Indy Cars made famous by the Unsers, many incredible machines representing their career in USAC, road racing and NASCAR will be on display, some for the first time. Visitors will also see rare memorabilia from the drivers, and can take an audio tour of some of the cars and trophies hosted by Al Unser, Al Unser Jr., Bobby Unser, Parnelli Jones and Roger Penske.“It’s really nice of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum to honor the Unser family. To showcase all the Unsers at a track where so many great names have raced is very special for us,” said Bobby Unser, three-time Indianapolis 500 winner.

“Every wall and room in my house is filled with racing memorabilia – even the kitchen. I am sending some very special items back to the Museum in Indianapolis to share with everyone – from each of my three Indianapolis 500 wins, Pikes Peak, National Championships, Champ cars, sprint cars, Formula 1 and lots of other special races” said Bobby Unser. “I can’t wait to come back to Indianapolis in May and I surely can’t wait to see the beautiful exhibit. I know there are events planned at the Museum and it will make May and the 50th anniversary of my first Indy win a great month.”

“The Amazing Unsers: From Albuquerque to Indianapolis” runs through October 28. Admission is $10.00 for adults, $5.00 for children 6-15, with no charge for children under the age of 6. Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum members enjoy free admission.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway® Museum is the gateway to the “Racing Capital of the World.” Located within the historic Indy 500 oval, the Museum commemorates more than a century of racing with its world-renowned collections of automobiles and racing memorabilia. Skill, daring, heroics and the legends of racing are featured at the museum through exhibits, education and research programs, inspiring a new generation of racing enthusiasts while honoring America’s racing heritage and intergenerational family traditions. A non-profit institution, the Museum relies on the generosity of its members and supporters. For more information, please visit: indyracingmuseum.org.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum

4790 West 16th Street

Indianapolis, IN 46222