Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance founder Bill Warner wins 2018 Nicola Bulgari award

Nicola Bulgari, vice-chairman of the global luxury brand Bulgari (jewelry, fragrances, apparel, watches, hotels and resorts) is also a world renowned vintage, historic and classic American car collector. On September 8th Bulgari will present the 2018 Nicola Bulgari award to Bill Warner, founder and Chairman of the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance at a gala hosted by The LeMay: America’s Car Museum in Tacoma, WA.

The Nicola Bulgari Award is presented annually based upon the winner’s contributions to preserving America’s automotive heritage, the use of vintage vehicles and striving to ensure the future of the collector car hobby. The event benefits the America’s Automotive Trust.

Previous recipients of the Nicola Bulgari Award are Ed Welburn, retired General Motors VP of Global Design, 2012; Dr. Fred Simeone, founder of the Simeone Foundation, 2013; McKeel Hagerty, President and CEO of the Hagerty Group LLC, 2014; Rick Hendrick, NASCAR team owner, 2015; Rob Myers, founder and chairman of the RM Group which includes RM Restorations and RM Sotheby’s auctions, 2016; and Jim Menneto, Publisher, Hemmings Motor News in 2017.

“To be recognized and rewarded for the passions of a lifetime by Nicola, a purist who has given his life to the love of the automobile, is humbling and surprising.

“No machine comes closer to having a soul than the automobile. I think it’s safe to say that many of us have said with a straight face that they love their car . . . or cars . . . and I’m one of them. The car represents the ultimate freedom. There is art in the creation, the operation and even the care and preservation of the automobile. It’s no mystery why Nicola, a man who has dedicated his life to the creation and propagation of beauty, is an automotive purist.”

About The Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance

Now in its third decade, the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance is among the top automotive events in the world. Always held the second full weekend in March, “The Amelia” draws more than 300 rare vehicles from collections around the world to The Golf Club of Amelia Island, The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island for a celebration of the automobile like no other. The 24th annual Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance is scheduled for March 7-10, 2019. For more information, visit www.ameliaconcours.org or call 904-636-0027.

