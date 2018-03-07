Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance moves to March 10th due to inclement weather

Amelia Island, FL – Even in the best case scenario, the forecast for Sunday’s scheduled Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance includes rain and lots of it. With a strong chance of heavy precipitation forecast for Sunday and a sunshine-filled Saturday in the mix, The Amelia Concours team has moved Sunday’s award-winning Concours to Saturday. The Concours show will now coincide with Saturday’s Cars & Coffee at the Concours presented by Heacock Classic Insurance.

The new schedule is as follows

Saturday, March 10, Cars & Coffee at the Concours 9am until 5pm

Saturday, March 10, Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance 9:30am until 5pm

Other important changes include moving Saturday’s Drivers of the IMSA Prototypes Seminar to Sunday at 10:30am in the Talbot Ballroom, The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island

Saturday evening’s Gala is unchanged.

RM Sotheby’s Auction will move to Friday March 9 at 3pm.

