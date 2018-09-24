American classics lead the way at RM Auctions’ Hershey sale

BLENHEIM, Ontario – RM Auctions has released the complete catalogue for the company’s 12th annual Hershey sale, set for October 11-12 at Hershey Lodge in Pennsylvania during the Antique Automobile Club of America’s renowned Eastern Division Fall Meet. An established venue for the successful sale of Veteran, Brass, and Classic Era motor cars, the Hershey sale features 147 diverse automobiles as well as a wide range of automobilia, with nearly 80 percent of all lots offered without reserve.

Final entries for the Hershey sale are led by a number of Classic Era American greats, including a 1932 Marmon Sixteen Close-Coupled Sedan offered from a prominent private collection. This particular car has several unusual and desirable features and was one of the first Sixteens equipped with vacuum-assisted power brakes. The Marmon eventually landed with Daniel E. “Hap” Motlow in 1982, who was, at the time, chairman of the Jack Daniels Distillery. Motlow commissioned the car’s restoration by the noted Reuter’s Coach Works, which still presents well today. Following Motlow’s passing, the car was sold by Sotheby’s to benefit Vanderbilt University and has since spent time in several important collections, passing to the current owner in 2006. Highly attractive and complete with its original chassis, engine, and body, the award-winning Marmon is worthy of further showings or starring on a Caravan (Est. $250,000 – $300,000).

Latest highlights also include a 1934 Lincoln Model KB Convertible Sedan, offered from a prominent private collection and one of just 25 examples built in the beautiful “semi-custom” style. A lovely example of the Full Classic Lincoln and a longtime California car wearing a concours-quality restoration, the KB is offered with superb provenance and wonderful presentation (Est. $225,000 – $275,000). Rounding out the group is a 1936 Packard Twelve Coupe Roadster, believed to be the very first 14th Series Twelve Coupe Roadster built. Featuring its original rear-mounted spare and chromed headlights, the Packard is an especially fine, properly sorted, and striking example of its type, offered from long-term, known enthusiast ownership and ready to enjoy (Est. $275,000 – $325,000).

“We’re thrilled to bring such important, interesting Classics to Hershey once again this year,” says Gord Duff, Global Head of Auctions, RM Sotheby’s Group. “The Marmon Sixteen has certainly been a rising star in the Classic Era world in recent years, and with just 70 survivors, they aren’t available very often. It’s nice to bring such a fresh example to market, especially wearing a fantastic, well-maintained restoration. Hershey offers the perfect setting and group of enthusiasts for the Marmon and each of these classics of exceptional quality.”

Additional auction highlights include:

10 automobiles offered from the Calumet Collection entirely without reserve , including everything from a 1938 Cadillac V-16 Convertible Sedan by Fleetwood to a 1934 Covered Wagon Camping Trailer ;

A 1932 Packard Twin Six Individual Custom Convertible Sedan wearing original Dietrich bodywork and a well-preserved, marque-specialist restoration which has not been shown since its completion (Est. $600,000 – $750,000).

