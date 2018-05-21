American Icons to be at Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance

The 25th Anniversary Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance will take place June 17th in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance has accepted the first round of applicants for its 25th annual Father’s Day show. The cars below are just a taste of what you can expect from the show with new entries rolling in daily. To join these cars on America’s most famous thoroughfare enter your car online here before our June 1st deadline.

1957 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz Convertible

Just 1,800 Series 62 Eldorados were produced in the distinctive Biarritz trim – one of the top specifications of an already luxurious car. Notable changes over other Eldorados include a sloped rear deck and shorter tail fins, the wheels of the Biarritz were uncovered, and the rear bumper and quarter panels were generously garnished in chrome. Overall it had a more curvaceous, elegant look making it popular among the well-to-do. When first released the Biarritz would have been a favorite of Beverly Hills residents and a common sight on Rodeo Drive. This example, number 782, is fitted with the optional 365 c.i.d.V8 producing 325 horsepower, enough to quickly get the 5,0000 lb. car and six passengers up to highway speeds. The car’s Hydra-Matic transmission and power top, windows, brakes, steering, antenna, and seats put it decades ahead of its time and set a new standard for luxury cars in era. Owner Richard Davis will display this beautifully restored, Olympic White Biarritz at the 25th Annual Rodeo Drive Concours.

1963 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray “Split Window”

Few cars are as instantly recognizable as the mid-year Corvette Sting Ray. Among Sting Rays, the early “Split Window” is among the most desirable. For its first production year, the Vette’s rear window had a spine running through it, splitting it in two. Due to visibility concerns, the distinctive styling cue was removed for the next model year making split windows extremely rare. Concours guests will see one of the earliest C2 Corvettes—number 234—which was finished on only the second day of production. The car is equipped with a small-block 327 and rare 2-bar knock-off wheels. Owner Paul Jamieson will present the Sebring Silver Vette as part of the show’s silver anniversary class, honoring the Concours’ 25th anniversary.

1966 Shelby GT350H

Ford’s Mustang is as American as apple pie and the Beach Boys. Among early Mustangs, none are more desirable than those re-engineered by Carroll Shelby. The GT350H was a special trim created for the Hertz rental car company. Most ‘66 GT350s were finished in white with blue racing stripes but the Hertz cars received an instantly recognizable black and gold livery. For a time, Hertz advertised the cars as “rent-a-racers,” marketing them to amateur drivers who would rent the cars for weekend SCCA events. This rare rent-a-racer will be display at Rodeo Drive thanks to its owner Buddy Pepp.

1987 Oldsmobile Cutlass Lowrider

Aftermarket modifications are an intrinsic part of American car culture, from early hot rods to modern lowriders, the tradition has evolved along-side the auto industry. This ’87 Cutlass Lowrider is no exception having been completely overhauled into a world-class lowrider. Its intricate custom paint job runs bumper to bumper while the engine, undercarriage and trim pieces have all been plated in gold. In true lowrider fashion, the car sits on a hydraulic suspension system while the interior has been redesigned and finished using only the best materials. This piece of precious metal will be on display courtesy of owner Lupe Ledesma Jr.

These and many other classic and collector cars will take center stage on Sunday, June 17th for the 25th annual Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance. Spectators can attend the Concours for free from 10 am to 4pm. Parking will be available in local parking facilities while food will be available at gourmet food trucks surrounding the event.

