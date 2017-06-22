America’s Car Museum is looking for British cars

ACM’s Exhibitry Department is looking for interesting vehicles to refresh the content of our British Invasion ramp.

The British Invasion exhibit covers both the cars and the culture that invaded America after WWII and through the 1960s. Iconic cars displayed in this exhibit include Jaguar, Mini, Austin-Healey and Lotus.

They will focus mainly on British vehicles, but will also consider cars that had a significant impact on British life post World War II with an emphasis on the 1960s.

If your car is chosen for the exhibit you will receive a one-year Silver Key ACM membership with benefits that include admission to see your vehicle on display at the Museum.



To have your car considered for display, please send your name, contact information with a short vehicle bio and current photographs of the car Call for Cars: British Invasion

Submissions Due July 31, 2017

Send to exhibits@americascarmuseum.org by Monday July 31, 2017.

LeMay – America’s Car Museum

2702 East D St.

Tacoma, WA 98421

Phone: 253.779.8490 Toll Free: 877.902.8490