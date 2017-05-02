America’s Car Museum to showcase ‘Supercars’

TACOMA, Wash. – America’s Car Museum (ACM) will be fueling the debate of a widely contested term in the automotive community: exotic cars. Starting May 6, the Museum’s “Exotics@ACM – Seductive Supercars” exhibit will attempt to settle the long-standing dispute by defining six common attributes among exotic vehicles.

Exotics@ACM will feature 18 exotics, supercars, hypercars and everything in between. Keeping the dialogue and display fresh, ACM will rotate the vehicle line-up located in its Titus-Will Gallery.

“If you ask car enthusiasts to define what an exotic car is, you’re likely to get answers that are as varied as the vehicles themselves,” said ACM Curator of Exhibitry Scot Keller. “We’re putting this discussion to rest by detailing the core qualities and showcasing a huge assortment of exotics, supercars and hypercars alike.”

ACM defines the six core commonalities among all exotics as: prestigious brand roots; limited production; great design proportions and stance; technically advanced and sophisticated powertrains; and stunning performance (acceleration, top speed, braking and lateral acceleration).

The initial vehicles featured in Exotics@ACM include:

1992 Acura NSX

1969 De Tomaso Mangusta

2015 BMW i8

1974 Maserati Bora

2015 Mercedes SLS AMG

2007 Lamborghini Gallardo Spider

2012 Mercedes SLS AMG

2012 Lexus LFA

2013 Ferrari F1 Show Car

Ferrari 512 BBi

2016 Porsche GT3RS

1973 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona

2005 Ford GT

2005 Ferrari F430

2016 Ferrari f12tdf

2001 Ferrari 550 Maranello

1986 Lamborghini Countach 5000 Quattrovalvole

2012 Aston Martin V12 Vantage

“Exotics and supercars stand at the pinnacle of automotive engineering, to the point where a car truly becomes a work of art,” said ACM CEO David Madeira. “We’re excited to prominently display a large selection of these vehicles and to voice our opinion on what makes them worthy of such praise.”

For more information Exotics@ACM and other exhibits, visit americascarmuseum.org.

