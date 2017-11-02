America’s Car Museum’s upcoming events

DRIVE DOWN HUNGER

Food Drive November 1 – 30

ACM and Northwest Harvest first partnered together in November 2012 to help make Thanksgiving a bit more comfortable for local communities. ACM will continue its partnership with Northwest Harvest to put the brakes on hunger in Washington.

The Museum will accept non-perishable food donations in the Lobby daily between10 am and 5 pm. All visitors who donate two or more non-perishable items will receive $2 off ACM admission.*

*Cannot be combined with other admissions discounts.

The Through the Lens: Cars Defined by an American Century exhibit is based on the idea that American history and the automobile are inextricably intertwined thus making cars the perfect lens to entertain and educate ACM guests.

Visitors will be encouraged to consider one vehicle from each decade that defines the history and culture of that period, in addition, visitors will be asked to speculate which car will best exemplify the current decade. In some cases, the cars on display may not have been the most popular or a commercial success, just indicative of the time.

ACM will “make a case” for each vehicle shown but, ultimately, each visitor will decide, or “vote” for another. If there is an overwhelming response toward a different vehicle than the one on display, the current vehicle will be replaced with the alternative.

Exclusive Member Preview – Thursday, November 8

All ACM members are invited to an exclusive member preview of our newest exhibit, Cars Defined by an American Century. Not a member? Join today! Enjoy light hors d’oeuvres and the unveiling of a vehicle from each decade 1910 – 2010. Silver Key Driver Members and above may bring up to two guests. Not a silver member? Upgrade your membership for this additional benefit. The first 50 members will receive a commemorative exhibit poster. Parking will be complementary. RSVP by November 3 to rsvp@americascarmuseum.org or253.779.8490.

UPCOMING DATES TO REMEMBER

November 05 – ACM’S 5TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

On the 5th day of each month in 2017, ACM will be offering a $5 discount on all admission tickets, 20% off Individual through Gold Key memberships and a “special perk” that changes each month. Don’t miss a single one of these celebration year specials!

On November 5, purchase a $5 fidget spinner in the ACM Store. Buy one and get one FREE!



November 07 – IF CARS COULD TALK – RECAPTURING THE AUTOMOTIVE MARKET: HENRY FORD AND THE FORD V8

Museum Educator and Docent Jim Culp will tell the story of how Henry Ford’s invention of the Ford V8 led to the ongoing success and popularity of the Ford Motor Company.

Complimentary with Museum admission. ACM members are FREE!

November 09 – RACE NIGHT AT ACM

The CXC racing simulators in the ACM Speed Zone are linked together to provide a realistic racing experience against other drivers. Compete on famous tracks such as: Darlington, Daytona, Dover and more!

Race Nights are open to ACM members, friends and the general public! Teams are also welcome to join in.



November 18 – FAMILY STEAM DAY – MAKE A MACHINE

Make something that does something! A machine is defined as “a combination of parts that transmit forces, motion and energy to do some desired work.” For November’s Family STEAM Day, we’ll use different materials including gears, motors and even LEGO® bricks to make our own machines. Your design can be as simple or complex as your imagination (and engineering) will allow!

Complimentary with Museum admission. ACM members are FREE!

December 09 – 10 & 15 – 16 – SANTA AT ACM

Santa and Mrs. Claus are driving in to ACM this holiday season to upgrade their ride!

Join the Claus family for a photo op in a 1906 Cadillac Model K Tulip Touring Car. Kids receive a free slot car voucher for the ACM Speed Zone! Santa photos are included with ACM admission as a digital download.

Saturday, December 9 from 11am – 3pm

Sunday, December 10 from 11am – 3pm

Saturday, December 16 from 11am – 3pm

Sunday, December 17 from 11am – 3pm

Also for the month of December bring a new, unwrapped toy donation to Santa’s Castle Toy Driveand receive $2 off ACM admission!

2702 East D Street, Tacoma, WA 98421

HOURS:10 AM – 5 PM

7 DAYS A WEEK

www.americascarmuseum.org