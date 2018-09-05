Ariens Art of Wheels Weekend at Road America September 14-16

ELKHART LAKE, Wis.,- Vintage racers from across the U.S. will take to the track September 14 -16 as Road America hosts the Vintage Sports Car Drivers Association (VSCDA) Ariens Art on Wheels Weekend featuring the Elkhart Lake Vintage Festival. The annual celebration of vintage and historic sports cars attracts over 240 cars to the famed 4-mile, 14-turn road course and the fan-friendly paddock is open to spectators for close-up views of amazing racing machines prepared to era-specifications all weekend.

For 2018, the event will have two features – Austin Healey Sprite and the MG Midget, honoring the Sprite’s 60th anniversary. A special Big Bore bash will feature all the big cubic inch ground-pounders from the 60’s and 70’s. There will also be a display of Jaguar XK cars in the paddock to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the XK120. This special 60th Sprite anniversary is expected to be the largest gathering of street and combined vintage race cars in the United States.

For the ninth year in a row VSCDA will hold its popular Cup races. The Kimberly, Sheldon, and Elkhart Lake Cup races will take place on Sunday. These Cup races are based on the original races that were held on the roads in and around Elkhart Lake from 1950 to 1952. The Cup races are sure to be close as grid positions are based solely on times and not classes.

On Saturday the very popular street course re-enactment leaves the track around mid-afternoon. The street course re-enactment is a police-escorted tour of the original racecourse that was ran before Road America was established. Along with Watkins Glen, these roads are the only sets of roads to be listed as a National Historic Monument. For years, the re-enactment has attracted as many as 100 cars and when the cars are finished with the tour, they park on part of the original street course in the middle of downtown Elkhart Lake for spectators to view until the early evening.

Once the Street Course re-enactment ends, the Gather on the Green event begins on the Osthoff resort’s back lawn. The Gather on the Green event is a car show featuring a wide variety of spectacular vehicles and motorcycles.

As part of its commitment to honoring America’s heroes, Road America will also provide free admission to all active, reserve-duty military and veterans with ID all weekend.

Tickets are available and additional event details; ticket pricing and camping information can be found at www.roadamerica.com or by calling 800-365-7223. Anyone 16-years-old and under are FREE with a paying adult at the gate. Racing runs rain or shine.

About Road America: Established in 1955, Road America is located midway between Milwaukee and Green Bay in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. The world’s best racers have competed at this legendary four-mile, 14-turn road circuit for over 60 years. The 640-acre, park-like grounds offer amazing viewing opportunities, fantastic concessions and high-speed excitement to hundreds of thousands of spectators each year. In addition to public race weekends, Road America offers a variety of group event programs, the CTECH Manufacturing Motorplex for karting and supermoto, and the Road America Motorcycle and Advanced Driving Schools. For more information, visit www.roadamerica.com Follow Road America on www.facebook.com/RoadAmerica and on Twitter: @roadamerica or call 800-365-7223.

