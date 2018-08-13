Artist Talk a the Gilmore Car Museum

Wednesday, September 12th from 3-5pm at the Gilmore Car Museum

A special exhibit has been featured at the Gilmore Car Museum this summer highlighting the spirit of innovation that has been part of the automotive industry since its inception, and the League of Retired Automotive Designers keeps that spirit alive. As an informal group of mostly retired automobile designers, their ability has been honed by years of experience. They have the creativity, passion, enthusiasm, energy, and ambition to design “new” cars and trucks, simply for the fun of it.

Nearly 50 works of iconic “designers of dream cars” are featured in this special exhibit, and their original concept car art representing long-retired marques as well as automotive fantasies that are not tied-down to marketing and production constraints. Meet the designers behind these incredible works, hear how the League challenges themselves to keep designing every year, and interact with the artist panel during this amazing session!

The event will take place on Wednesday, September 12th from 3-5pm in the museum’s Heritage Center Banquet Room, followed by the opportunity to walk through the “Spirit of Innovation” gallery with the artists following their talk and Q&A session.

