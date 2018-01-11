Atlantic City Auction & Car Show celebrates 45th anniversary

Atlantic City Auction and Car Show – February 9-11

Atlantic City – In celebration of their 45th Anniversary, the AC Auctions & Car Show will be giving away cash prizes all weekend long! Lucky attendees could win their share of $4500! See Paul Walker’s “2 Fast 2 Furious” Mitsubishi EVO, Monster Trucks Shockwave and BeAware, and walk down memory lane with your favorite George Barris TV Cars from shows like The Munsters, The Beverly Hillbillies, My Mother the Car, The Monkees and the original Batman Batmobile & Bat Cycle. Check out legendary NHRA Super Stock Cars- Dyno Don Nicholson’s 1964 Comet Tribute and the Norristown Ford Thunderbolt. Be a part of the LIVE Auction as your favorite Classics, Muscle Cars and Exotics get sold to the highest bidder! Buy advance tickets NOW at GPKAuctions.com and save $5.

Whether you’re buying, selling or just a car junkie, the Atlantic City Auction & Car Show is a must-be-there event. It’s the largest indoor classic car show and auction in the United States, featuring over 750 cars for sale, 500 in the auction and 250 more in car corrals and salons. Over 60,000 car enthusiasts and collectors are expected to browse, admire and buy over $20 million in collector cars, Friday-Sunday, February 9th – February 11th, at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

The auction will feature legendary muscle cars, rare roadsters, touring cars, and popular classics. The auction process includes on-site and phone bidding. Pre-registration is required. In addition to the auction, owners will be selling directly to the public more than 250 vehicles in the Car Corrals. Additionally, a huge Automotive Flea Market offering something for everyone from apparel, car wax, and tools to car parts, auto accessories, and cargo trailers parts.

The event will run Friday and Saturday 9am-7pm, and Sunday 9am-5pm. Admission will be $25/Adult; Children under 12 are $5. There is no charge for toddlers. 40% discount for groups of 20 or more.

To purchase online tickets, view a digital catalog of the automobiles being offered for sale, get information on the procedure for buying / selling cars, hotel reservations and more event information, go to http://www.gpkauctions.com or call 856.573.6969.