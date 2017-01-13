Atlantic City Auction & Car Show welcomes NASCAR Driver, Joey Logano

Atlantic City – The Atlantic City Car Show and Auction will welcome Nascar driver, Joey Lagano to this year’s show. Eight-year NASCAR veteran, elite racer and future of the sport will be available for autographs and photo ops Saturday and Sunday, February 11-12 from 2-4 p.m. See Joey’s famous number twenty-two Penske Chevrolet all weekend long.

You can also meet WMGK Morning Show Host, John DeBella on Saturday from 11am-1pm. He’s teamed up with the Atlantic City Auction & Car Show to put together a 2017 Classic Car Calendar that he’s going to fill with MGK listeners & their cars. Buy advance discount tickets at GPKAuctions.com.

The Atlantic City Auction & Car Show is the largest indoor classic car show and auction in the United States, featuring over 750 cars for sale, 500 in the auction and 250 more in car corrals and salons. Over 60,000 car enthusiasts and collectors are expected to browse, admire and buy over $20 million in collector cars, February 10th – February 12th, at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

Auction highlights will include legendary muscle cars, rare roadsters, touring cars, and popular classics. Among the top highlights are a 1 of 1 1967 Plymouth GTX Hemi convertible; the highly collectible 1988 Lamborghini Countach with less than 20,000 original miles; and the 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429. These sought-after cars will hit the auction block on Saturday. The auction process includes on-site and phone bidding. Pre-registration is required.

In addition to the auction, owners will be selling directly to the public more than 250 vehicles in the car corrals. Additionally, a huge automotive flea market will offer hard-to-find and NOS parts as well as engines, transmissions, interiors, and tools.

The event, in its 44th year, will run Friday and Saturday 9am-7pm, and Sunday 9am-5pm. Admission will be $25/Adult; Children under 12 are $5. There is no charge for toddlers. 25% discount for groups of 20 or more.

To purchase online tickets, view a digital catalog of the automobiles being offered for sale, pre-registration to bid, get information on the procedure for selling your car, hotel reservations and more event information, go to http://www.gpkauctions.com or call 856.573.6969.

GPK Auctions

208 White Horse Pike

Suite 14

Barrington, NJ 08007

1-800-227-3868 (Outside)

1-856-573-6969 (NJ)

info@gpkauctions.com