Auction News

Going once, going twice… Sold! We all know activity in the marketplace impacts the value of our vintage vehicles. Keep tabs on the hottest sellers on the market with our collector car auction coverage. Old Cars Weekly brings you the latest sold prices here.

Worldwide Auctioneers’ Texas Classic Auction

By: | Comments 0

Auburn, IN. – Worldwide Auctioneers has confirmed that its 17th annual Texas auction will include a No Reserve collection of motorcars, expertly assembled over many years by well-known Texas collector and franchised dealer, Eugene Knies. The Collection of Pamela and Eugene Knies comprises 78 cars, featuring high line exotics and a myriad...

Dean Martin’s 1966 Ford Thunderbird heads to auction

By: | Comments 0

GWS Auctions to offer multiple celebrity cars in ‘Legends of Hollywood & Music Auction’ Dean Martin’s candy apple red 1966 Ford Thunderbird coupe will go up for auction during GWS Auctions’ “Legends of Hollywood & Music Auction: Collectibles from the Megastars of Entertainment” on Saturday, March 24, 2018, at 10 a.m. online at gwsauctions.com.  ...

Juliens to sell Richard Petty collection

By: | Comments 0

Los Angeles, California – Julien’s Auctions’FROM THE COLLECTION OF RICHARD PETTY auction to take place May 12th at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas and online. The NASCAR Hall of Famer and the most decorated driver in NASCAR history, “The King’s” spectacular collection of race-winning cars, trophies, racing suits, memorabilia and...

Ferraris headline Gooding & Company’s Amelia Island Auction 

By: | Comments 0

SANTA MONICA, Calif. – Gooding & Company announced two coachbuilt Ferraris headlining the company’s Amelia Island Auction on March 9, 2018. These 1950s Ferraris exemplify motoring excellence, and each has a remarkable story to tell. “With their exotic designs and rich, compelling histories, these cars offer a fascinating insight into the earliest years...

1955 Studebaker auctioned for a good cause

By: | Comments 0

Jacksonville, FL – In the 1850s Studebaker started making wagons: big ones, the kind that helped write American history and power Manifest Destiny at ground level. While the 1955 Studebaker Champion Conestoga two-door station wagon lacks a glamorous label created by a powerhouse marketing department it comes by the venerable Conestoga name...

Bonhams offering a trio of Zephyrs at Amelia Island auction

By: | Comments 0

New York – For its celebrated annual auction at Amelia Island, Florida, Bonhams has announced the consignment of a trio of Lincoln Zephyr Coupes from a single collection. With one each from 1939, 1940 and 1942, all three 12-cylinder coupes have been expertly restored to period correct, concours condition and perform and...

Rolland Museum Rarities highlight Leake Collector Car Show & Auction  

By: | Comments 0

DALLAS, Texas – Unique automobiles from the celebrated Rolland Collection –  a museum selection of 24 custom exotics and racing cars – will cross the block during the Leake Collector Car Show and Auction, Feb. 23-24 in the Oklahoma City Bennett Event Center at State Fair Park. Two powerhouses of the collector auction market – Leake...