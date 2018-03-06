Auburn, IN. – Worldwide Auctioneers has confirmed that its 17th annual Texas auction will include a No Reserve collection of motorcars, expertly assembled over many years by well-known Texas collector and franchised dealer, Eugene Knies. The Collection of Pamela and Eugene Knies comprises 78 cars, featuring high line exotics and a myriad...
GWS Auctions to offer multiple celebrity cars in ‘Legends of Hollywood & Music Auction’ Dean Martin’s candy apple red 1966 Ford Thunderbird coupe will go up for auction during GWS Auctions’ “Legends of Hollywood & Music Auction: Collectibles from the Megastars of Entertainment” on Saturday, March 24, 2018, at 10 a.m. online at gwsauctions.com. ...
Los Angeles, California – Julien’s Auctions’FROM THE COLLECTION OF RICHARD PETTY auction to take place May 12th at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas and online. The NASCAR Hall of Famer and the most decorated driver in NASCAR history, “The King’s” spectacular collection of race-winning cars, trophies, racing suits, memorabilia and...
SANTA MONICA, Calif. – Gooding & Company announced two coachbuilt Ferraris headlining the company’s Amelia Island Auction on March 9, 2018. These 1950s Ferraris exemplify motoring excellence, and each has a remarkable story to tell. “With their exotic designs and rich, compelling histories, these cars offer a fascinating insight into the earliest years...
Jacksonville, FL – In the 1850s Studebaker started making wagons: big ones, the kind that helped write American history and power Manifest Destiny at ground level. While the 1955 Studebaker Champion Conestoga two-door station wagon lacks a glamorous label created by a powerhouse marketing department it comes by the venerable Conestoga name...
New York – For its celebrated annual auction at Amelia Island, Florida, Bonhams has announced the consignment of a trio of Lincoln Zephyr Coupes from a single collection. With one each from 1939, 1940 and 1942, all three 12-cylinder coupes have been expertly restored to period correct, concours condition and perform and...
DALLAS, Texas – Unique automobiles from the celebrated Rolland Collection – a museum selection of 24 custom exotics and racing cars – will cross the block during the Leake Collector Car Show and Auction, Feb. 23-24 in the Oklahoma City Bennett Event Center at State Fair Park. Two powerhouses of the collector auction market – Leake...
The 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB Long Nose Alloy and the 1967 Shelby 427 Cobra, hidden away in a North Carolina garage for over 25 years will, highlight the Amelia Island Auction in March. SANTA MONICA, Calif. – Gooding & Company will present two rare and iconic sport cars – both of...
Las Vegas — At the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Bonhams – led by auctioneer Malcolm Barber – sold the rare, original condition, British-made, Australian speed record-setting, 1951 Vincent Black Lightning motorcycle for $929,000. Built by special order and imported new into Australia by Tony McAlpine, the Vincent Black...
Scottsdale, Arizona – Russo and Steele will be coming to the East Coast! Scottsdale, Arizona based Russo and Steele Collector Automobile Auctions announced the addition of a March Amelia Island auction to its annual calendar of events. Concurrent with the prestigious Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance, Russo and Steele joins a highly exclusive and...