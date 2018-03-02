Dean Martin’s 1966 Ford Thunderbird heads to auction

GWS Auctions to offer multiple celebrity cars in

‘Legends of Hollywood & Music Auction’

Dean Martin’s candy apple red 1966 Ford Thunderbird coupe will go up for auction during GWS Auctions’ “Legends of Hollywood & Music Auction: Collectibles from the Megastars of Entertainment” on Saturday, March 24, 2018, at 10 a.m. online at gwsauctions.com.

The consignor states the “King of Cool’s” T-Bird was driven by Martin during the 1960s when he was buzzing around with his fellow Rat Packers and is accompanied by a signed photo which reads: “Mark, take good care of my T-Bird! Always, Dean Martin ‘Dino’.” The top bidder will also receive an autographed photo, poster and notarized letter from a previous owner, presumably attesting to Dean’s ownership of the car. Potential bidders may view the car at the Celebrity Car Museum in Branson, Mo., where it’s currently displayed. The opening bid is $2,500.

Other celebrity cars on offer at GWS Auctions’ “Legends of Hollywood & Music Auction” include a Lindsay Lohan-driven “Herbie: Fully Loaded” VW Beetle; a 1969 GTO from “The Punisher;” a replica 1960s TV series Batmobile; a 1927 Bugatti Type 35 replica driven by Tom Selleck in the TV series “Magnum, P.I.”; and a Ford pickup from “Hannah Montana: The Movie” with a visor autographed by Miley and Billy Ray Cyrus.