Wildfires cause upcoming Heritage-Leake sale to change dates, venue

Heritage Auctions and Leake Auction Company will present museum collection Feb. 23-24 in Oklahoma City

The highly anticipated Dec. 9 auction of The Rolland Collection has been rescheduled due to fierce wildfires ravaging too close to the Newbury Park, California, venue. Leake Auction Company and Heritage Auctions will again join forces to present the Rolland Collection’s 24 unique and custom exotics and racing cars during Leake’s annual collector car auction, to be held February 23-24 in Oklahoma City.

“Both William Rolland and the two cooperating auction houses all agreed rescheduling the Dec. 9 auction was in the absolute best interests of our bidders,” said Richard Sevenoaks, president of Leake Auction Company. “Although we are disappointed, we are excited to bring these vehicles at our Oklahoma City event. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by the wildfires.”

Leake Auction Company will present the Rolland Collection at the all-new Bennett Event Center, 3101 Gordon Cooper Blvd., in Oklahoma City.

The celebrated Rolland Collection features a variety of collectible automobiles including Indianapolis race cars, midget race cars from the 1950’s and custom hot rods. The collection will fit seamlessly beside high-end vehicles ranging from unique luxury cars to limited edition vehicles.

To learn more about The Rolland Collection, to register to bid in the Feb. 23-24 Oklahoma City event and view high-resolution images of each lot, visit LeakeCar.com. Images may be downloaded by clicking here.