Auction at Salon Privé to offer possibly the last Series II Jaguar E-Type ever delivered

Silverstone Auctions is to auction a Series II Jaguar E-Type Fixed Head Coupé that is believed to be the last of its type ever sold as new. In excellent condition and never having undergone a major restoration, the Jaguar Light Blue E-Type will go under the hammer at the Salon Privé Sale at Blenheim Palace on September 2nd in Woodstock, UK.

The UK specification right-hand drive E-Type was built in August 1970, and was eventually delivered to dealer Charles of Pirbright, where it remained in the showroom for five months until it was sold to its first owner on 7th August 1971, likely making it the last Series II Fixed Head Coupé to find a home.

“This E-Type is truly striking,” says Jonny Shears, Classic Car Specialist at Silverstone Auctions. “The care and attention to detail this car has received from the beginning is impressive, and it really shows. The history files are extensive, and when you think this might be the last one of its kind ever sold, it makes it a very remarkable car indeed.”

The Jaguar Light Blue color scheme is complemented by a contrasting dark blue interior and the car clearly enjoyed a cosseted life from day one. Other than regular maintenance, routine repairs and parts replacements, the E-Type has never required a full restoration, and therefore presents in almost immaculate original condition, including its 4.2 liter engine.

The first owner commissioned additional rust proofing on all exposed surfaces and voids, including door cavities, using Zeibart wax injection in the first year of ownership. With a low number of owners over the years treating the car to equally fastidious care, the condition of the car is described by Jonny as “simply amazing.”

The current vendor commissioned a full cylinder head re-build in 2009 and with just 54,408 miles registered on the odometer, the car comes with an extensive and detailed history stored in no less than three files, documenting its life from day one. The files are joined by a detailed maintenance diary kept by the original owner, and a rarely seen original book pack.

To find out more about the 1970 Jaguar E-Type Series II Fixed Head Coupé and Silverstone Auctions’ Salon Privé Sale,please visit https://www.silverstoneauctions.com/1970-jaguar-e-type-series-ii-fhc.

Formed in 2011, Silverstone Auctions is a world-class, specialist auction house for the sale of classic cars, modern supercars, all types of competition cars, modern and historic motorcycles as well as automotive memorabilia.

The company holds the exclusive automotive auction rights for Silverstone circuit and host sales as stand-alone events as well as an integrated element of some of Europe’s biggest motorsport events such as the Silverstone Classic Festival.

In addition to sales at the circuit, it also host a number of auctions each year at other major classic car events including the NEC Classic Motor Show, Race Retro and Salon Privé.

