Auctions America offers up Auburn Cord Duesenberg trio in Auburn

AUBURN, Indiana – Auctions America has lined up a tremendous Auburn, Cord, Duesenberg trio for its flagship Auburn Fall sale—a perfect fit for the ACD Festival celebration. Early highlights for the August 31 – September 3 event, the trio includes a well-known Auburn Twelve Custom Phaeton, a superb Cord 812 Phaeton, and the only Duesenberg Model J originally fitted with Fleetwood coachwork.

“We’re thrilled to offer this important trio of ACD cars in the Classic Car Capital of America. All three are highly usable, drivable examples, a quality more and more sought after by today’s collectors,” says Barney Ruprecht, Car Specialist, Auctions America. “While the ACD cars will be perfectly at home in their automotive heartland, our recent Auburn Spring event and the successful sale of the former Level 5 Motorsports collection has proven that the Auburn Auction Park is a great place to offer everything from American Classics to modern Ferrari race cars. We look forward to presenting another diverse selection of collector cars on Labor Day weekend.”

The star of the trio is most certainly the 1929 Duesenberg Model J Convertible Coupe, J-417. Originally ordered by Judge Alfred North of Philadelphia, who would retain the car for three decades, the Model J was fitted with a roadster body by Fleetwood—the only Model J to wear the coachbuilder’s work from new. Within just a few years, North replaced the roadster with the current Fleetwood Convertible Coupe body. The Model J’s first owner thoroughly enjoyed the car, accumulating nearly 200,000 miles by 1940 and going through three engines—the last of which is still installed today. Despite the miles, Judge North’s Duesenberg was fastidiously maintained; in fact, he claimed it could outperform any modern car in the late 1940s.

Following North’s passing in the late 1950s, the car saw a handful of enthusiast owners before landing with Dr. Barbara Atwood in 1985. A fashion model turned successful psychologist, Dr. Atwood invested her wealth in a fabulous collection of great American Full Classics, many of which, including the Model J, were restored to the highest standards by future CCCA chief judge Steve Babinsky. Stunning in its rich two-tone green and black with a velvet green leather interior, the Duesenberg’s exacting restoration earned it a class award at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, as well as an AACA National First Prize. Some thirty years later, the car remains in immaculate condition. Seldom shown over this time, the Model J is ready for its next run of concours appearances, and equally prepared for various ACD and CCCA driving events.

Also set for the Fall podium is another of the finest American performance cars of the Classic Era, a powerful 1932 Auburn Twelve Custom Phaeton. Produced in Auburn, Indiana to compete head-on with its luxury contemporaries from Lincoln, Pierce-Arrow, and Cadillac, the Auburn Twelve boasted incredible engineering wrapped in timeless Alan Leamy styling. This particular example, serial no. 12160 1181 A, has enjoyed long-term enthusiast ownership throughout its life, and sports a well-maintained older restoration in crimson over a butterscotch leather interior. Known for their capabilities on the highway, the Auburn is an excellent candidate for countless events, including CCCA CARavans, ACD Club events, and the ACD Festival’s Hoosier Tour (Est. $120,000 – $150,000). Rounding out the group is a 1937 Cord 812 Phaeton; beautifully restored, presented in striking dark blue, and ready to take to the road on any number of club events.

A Labor Day weekend tradition for enthusiasts across the country for over 45 years, Auctions America’s Auburn Fall collector car weekend will present more than 750 quality collector cars as well an assortment of automobilia across four days of auction action. Beyond the dual-ring auction block, there’s fun for the entire family, with an onsite swap meet, car corral, Cars & Coffee and more.

For further information on Auburn Fall, an updated list of entries, or to discuss consignment opportunities, please call +1 260 927 9797 or visit www.auctionsamerica.com. A full program of automotive events set for the weekend will be announced in early summer.

