Auctions America’s Auburn Fall Auction

More than 850 of the world’s finest automobiles will cross the legendary Auburn Fall auction block over Labor Day weekend (August 31-September 3) at the Auburn Auction Park, Auburn, IN. Of those, over 170 automobiles and 200 automobilia lots are guaranteed to sell without reserve.

From the noteworthy 1974 AMC Hornet Hatchback “Astro Spiral” – James Bond Stunt Car used in the Man with the Golden Gun to the sleek 1996 Dodge Viper GTS with less than 6,000 miles, Auburn Fall has something to suit the budgets and tastes of all experienced and budding collectors. In automobilia, you could take home a B-17 Bomber Engine Coffee Table to your man cave or give back to charity by purchasing an exclusive private tour of Jay Leno’s personal garage in California, flights included.

