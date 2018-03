Join the Automobile Driving Museum for the last installment of their “Shop Talk” series. The final conversation will be led by Phil Skinner.

The Current Status of the Collector Car Market

March 10, 2018

11:30am-1:00pm

The final talk in our SHOP TALK SERIES.

Automobile Driving Museum

610 Airport Street

El Segundo, CA 90245

310.909.0950

www.automobiledrivingmuseum.org