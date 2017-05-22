Automotive Fine Arts Society returns to Pebble Beach

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – The Automotive Fine Arts Society (AFAS) will return to beautiful Pebble Beach, California with an exhibit of stunning artwork as part of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance®. Sponsored by The Lincoln Motor Company, the AFAS show will take place on Sunday, August 20 beside the 18th fairway of Pebble Beach Golf Links and showcase the latest creations by some of the world’s most talented artists.

“The Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance is the most striking stage in the world for the most beautiful cars and some of the most fascinating people,” said Ken Eberts, AFAS president and founding member. “This prestigious event embodies the passion for our automotive history and we are honored to showcase our artwork at such a wonderful venue. We look forward to introducing new pieces at our exhibition at Pebble Beach as part of this special annual experience.”

Held each August, the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance has earned a reputation for being one of the finest exhibitions of show cars in the world. Held each August on the 18th fairway, the Pebble Beach Concours features rare and antique automobiles that attract collectors, historians and automotive enthusiast from around the globe.

“The AFAS exhibition pairs perfectly with the Concours,” said Sandra Button, Concours Charmain. “The Concours showcases the best cars in the world, and the AFAS showcases the best automotive fine art. Together, we underscore the fact that cars are art, and cars are appropriate subjects for art.”

One of the art pieces scheduled to be displayed at this year’s show is Dennis Hoyt’s newest work, entitled “Redd”. This is the first venture into a new artistic direction for Hoyt, which he describes as a blend of cubism and futurism, two genres made popular by Picasso and Georges Braque.

“Redd is loosely based on a Formula One racecar,” said Hoyt. “My goal was to create a piece that people would initially see as simply a piece of art, and then after further examination begin to see the elements of an automobile.”

The AFAS exhibit will take place from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Preceding the Sunday show, AFAS will also host an exclusive invitation-only reception sponsored by The Lincoln Motor Company on Saturday, August 19. This reception has become a popular hotspot for celebrities, art collectors and auto industry leaders to preview the latest AFAS pieces.

AFAS artists exhibiting this year are:

Dennis Brown

David Chapple

Jim Dietz

Ken Eberts

Tom Fritz

Tom Hale

Jack Juratovic

Charles Maher

John F. Marsh

Bill Motta

Stanley Rose

Barry Rowe

Klaus Wagger

Sandrine Blondel

Dean Adams

Larry Braun

Dennis Hoyt

Richard Pietruska

Tony Sikorski

Bruce Wheeler

Created in 1983 by six artists the society made its first appearance as a group at the 1986 Pebble Beach Concours d’ Elegance. Still very much involved with the Pebble Beach Concours d’ Elegance, AFAS is comprised of more than 25 incredible artists who continually create innovative and stunning pieces of automotive art.

About the Automotive Fine Arts Society

AFAS was established in 1983 by a group of artists who are acknowledged by critics to be among the best in their field. Members work in many diverse mediums including oil, watercolors, acrylics, wood, gouache, pen & ink, clay and metal. AFAS and its members participate in select shows across the country including the Pebble Beach Concours d´Elegance. Information about AFAS is available at www.autoartgallery.com.

Pebble Beach®, Pebble Beach Resorts®, Pebble Beach Golf Links®, Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance®, and Pebble Beach Tour d’Elegance®, are trademarks, service marks and trade dress of Pebble Beach Company. All rights reserved.