Back to the Fifties at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds June 22-24

The Minnesota Street Rod Association’s 45th annual “Back to the ‘50s Weekend” presented by NAPA Auto Parts will blanket the State Fairgrounds with more than 12,000 street rods, customs, classics and restored vehicles, all dating from 1964 and earlier, as well as 350 vendors and tons of activities.

Named “Best Car Show” in the nation by USA Today in 2016 and 2017, this amazing show offers something for everyone:

NAPA Auto Parts Display – All weekend

– Friday and Saturday Hot Rod Builder/ Bitchin Rides stars Dave Kindig and Kevin Schiele appear Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 2 – 4 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

on the Midway – Sunday: 6 a.m. – 1 p.m. Free concerts Friday and Saturday 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. – Band shell near Space Tower Friday – The Arcades and Saturday – The Castaways

Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. on West End Entertainment Stage Ladies’ Showcase in Dairy Building – 60+ vendors, fashion, food and pampering – Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sunday: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

in Grandstand Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Awards held Saturday at 4 p.m. Flyover – Saturday at 11 a.m.

– Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Grandstand Infield United States Flag Raising Ceremony – Friday at 9 a.m. at base of Space Needle

WHEN:

Friday, June 22; Saturday, June 23; and Sunday, June 24, 2018

Friday and Saturday: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday: 6 a.m. – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

Minnesota State Fairgrounds – Falcon Heights, Minn.

HOW:

ALL WEEKEND : MSRA has partnered with Metro Transit. Plan your trip via bus and/or light rail to the fairgrounds. Visit MSRAbacktothe50s.com to find and print a free ride pass.

: MSRA has partnered with Metro Transit. Plan your trip via bus and/or light rail to the fairgrounds. Visit to find and print a free ride pass. SATURDAY ONLY : FREE Parking Shuttles, locations at https://msrabacktothe50s.com/

ADMISSION:

At the door: Adults – $12; Kids 12 and under FREE with each paid adult

Sponsors : Amsoil, API, Ford Performance, Meguiar’s, Metro Transit, NAPA, Pioneer Press/TwinCities.com, and the Twin Cities Classic Car Auction

msra.com

msrabacktothe50s.com