Barnfinds found in Berkshire up for bidding

A remarkable single-owner collection of classic cars and motorcycles – 11 cars and 34 bikes – found in dust covered barns in Berkshire, will be offered for sale on June 2nd by H&H Classics at the National Motorcycle Museum (Bickenhill, Solihull, England ) – the first ever auction of classic motorcycles and cars at this venue.

The find, known as the ‘Home Farm Collection’, is estimated to sell for a total of £200,000($258,000) and includes a number of important survivors.

Damian Jones, Head of Sales at H&H Classics, says: “Once in while, doing what I do, you stumble across a collection which is pure magic. The contents of this horde could have met the vehicular needs of an entire village during the late 1930s from the squire downwards! The fact that many of the motorcycles and motorcars are still swathed in dust and cobwebs only adds to the fascination of what can best be described as an automotive ‘time-capsule’. True enthusiasts are going to love this collection.”

Many of the vehicles in the collection have been off the road for years if not decades. The treasure trove contains a fabulous ‘barn find’ Buick complete with its original 105-year old paint! Other highlights include a 1925 Bean 14hp Saloon that was formerly owned by newspaper magnate Ray Tindle.