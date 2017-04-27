Barnfinds found in Berkshire up for bidding

A remarkable single-owner collection of classic cars and motorcycles – 11 cars and 34 bikes – found in dust covered barns in Berkshire, will be offered for sale on June 2nd by H&H Classics at the National Motorcycle Museum (Bickenhill, Solihull, England ) – the first ever auction of classic motorcycles and cars at this venue.
The find, known as the ‘Home Farm Collection’, is estimated to sell for a total of £200,000($258,000) and includes a number of important survivors.
Damian Jones, Head of Sales at H&H Classics, says: “Once in while, doing what I do, you stumble across a collection which is pure magic. The contents of this horde could have met the vehicular needs of an entire village during the late 1930s from the squire downwards! The fact that many of the motorcycles and motorcars are still swathed in dust and cobwebs only adds to the fascination of what can best be described as an automotive ‘time-capsule’. True enthusiasts are going to love this collection.”
Many of the vehicles in the collection have been off the road for years if not decades. The treasure trove contains a fabulous ‘barn find’ Buick complete with its original 105-year old paint! Other highlights include a 1925 Bean 14hp Saloon that was formerly owned by newspaper magnate Ray Tindle.
Home Farm Collection Motorcars
(1) 1931 Austin 12/6 Harley Saloon £4,000 – £6,000 ($5,164-$7,746)
(2) 1934 Citroen Ten Rosalie Saloon £4,000 – £6,000 ($5,164-$7,746)
(3) 1925 Bean 14hp Saloon £12,000 – £14,000 ($15,492-$18,074)
(4) 1934 Morris 10/4 Faux Cabriolet £8,000 – £10,000 ($10,328 – $12,910)
(5) 1921 Humber 11.4hp Doctor’s Coupe £10,000 – £12,000 ($10,328 – $15,483)
(6) 1926 Morris Cowley ‘Bullnose’ Tourer £4,000 – £6,000 ($5,164-$7,746)
(7) 1929 Humber 16/50 All-Weather Saloon £10,000 – £12,000 ($10,328 – $15,483)
(8) 1922 Citroen Type C ‘Cloverleaf’ Tourer £3,000 – £4,000 ($3,873.00 – $5,164)
(9) 1912 Buick Model 35C Tourer £6,000 – £8,000 ($7,746 – $10,328)
(10) 1926 Austin Seven Top Hat R Saloon £10,000 – £12,000 ($10,328 – $15,483)
(11) 1929 Rover 10/25 Riviera Saloon £6,000 – £8,000 ($7,746 – $10,328)
The County Wexford Collection
Another single-owner collection in this sale at the National Motorcycle Museum is one of 14 pre-and-post-WW2 motorcars including a 1938 Austin 20hp Mayfair Limousine that was purchased new by the Fifth Marquess of Bath as transport for Marina, Duchess of Kent and stabled at Longleat up until the 1990s. The County Wexford collection also encompasses such rarities as a 1939 Triumph Dolomite 14/60 Drophead Coupe (One of three known survivors) and a 1931 Willys Overland Whippet Coupe.
Other Interesting motorcar entries in the sale are: a 1932 Rolls-Royce 20/25 Saloon ‘garage find’ that has been in the current family ownership since 1959; and a 1973 Volvo P1800 ES that was first owned by the comedian Jimmy Tarbuck.
About H&H Classics
H&H was founded by Simon Hope in 1993 as a specialist auction house dedicated solely to the sale of collectors’ motorcars and motorcycles. Some twenty-two years later, the company can boast a continuous trading history which exceeds that of most UK rivals. The company is staffed by hands-on enthusiasts with over 600 years combined experience, and its specialist valuers are among the most knowledgeable in the industry.
With the head office near Warrington, Cheshire and its Private Sales Garage near Hindhead in Surrey and specialists based throughout the country, H&H holds regular sales at the Imperial War Museum Duxford in Cambridgeshire, National Motorcycle Museum in the West Midlands and Woodcote Park in Surrey. Visit www.handh.co.uk