Barrett-Jackson gears up for 11th annual Las Vegas auction

LAS VEGAS – Barrett-Jackson will hold its 11th Annual Las Vegas Auction at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Sept. 27-29, 2018. The Las Vegas auction will feature collector vehicles, including supercars, exotics, popular American muscle cars and customs, as well as hundreds of authentic automobilia items selling at No Reserve. This year’s Las Vegas Auction will also continue Barrett-Jackson’s first yearlong charity initiative, Driven Hearts, dedicated to raising money and awareness for the American Heart Association.

“The Entertainment Capital of the World has been an exciting destination city for our auction and created some incredible memories for our guests over the years,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “Last year was especially memorable with the sale of a 2007 Ford Shelby GT500 Super Snake, donated by Steve Davis, which sold for $1 million to benefit Las Vegas first responders. It’s part of the nearly $104 million we’ve helped raise over the years for charity, an effort that will take center stage at Mandalay Bay with the culmination of our yearlong charity initiative, Driven Hearts, benefiting the American Heart Association. Combining that with an enviable collector car and automobilia docket, along with activities for the whole family, will make for a spectacular experience this year in Vegas.”

This year’s Las Vegas lineup will include classic and late-model collector vehicles, including a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro Yenko Coupe (preview), one of just 50 limited-edition versions built in 2017, with a custom supercharger that pushes the LT1 engine to 800hp with 750 ft/lbs of torque. Resto-Mods will also highlight the docket, including a ’72 Chevrolet Corvette Custom Coupe (preview) known as “Speedvette,” professionally built inside and out with no expense spared. Also crossing the Las Vegas block is a 1950 Chevrolet 3100 Custom Pickup (preview) that recently received a roof-to-rocker makeover.

Barrett-Jackson will kick off the event in Las Vegas with an opening night party at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 26. The invite-only party – open to consignors, bidders, sponsors and invited guests – will provide an electric start to the auction, which begins Thursday, Sept. 27, with gates opening at 8 a.m. In addition to the collector car and automobilia auctions, visitors can also experience exciting thrill rides along with a wide variety of interactive exhibits and activities, including the popular Behind the Hobby Collector Car Symposiums, during the event.

Barrett-Jackson’s “Driven Hearts” campaign, spearheaded by Barrett-Jackson’s Vice President of Brand Strategy, Carolyn Jackson, debuted during January’s Scottsdale Auction and will be on full display in the quest to raise much-needed funds and awareness for the American Heart Association. Craig Jackson’s fan-favorite Bugatti Veyron, wrapped in a Driven Hearts livery, will be on display once again with the letters FAST – the AHA’s acronym for Facial Drooping, Arm Tingling, Speech Impediment, Time to Call 911. In addition, a commemorative license plate will be on all auction cars, as well as available for purchase on-site and at www.shopBarrettJackson.com, with a portion of each sale benefiting the AHA.

The 2018 Las Vegas Auction Preview Docket is now live. Advance tickets and All-Week ticket packages are also available at Barrett-Jackson.com. Consignments are being accepted for the 2018 Las Vegas Auction; to submit an application, click here. For information on becoming a bidder, visit www.Barrett-Jackson.com/bid.

About The Barrett-Jackson Auction Company

Barrett-Jackson was established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. The company produces auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut, and Las Vegas, Nevada. With broadcast partners Velocity and Discovery Channel, Barrett-Jackson will feature extensive live television coverage in 2017, including broadcasts in over 100 countries internationally. Barrett-Jackson also endorses a one-of-a-kind collector car insurance for collector vehicles and other valued belongings. For more information about Barrett-Jackson, visit Barrett-Jackson.com or call 480-421-6694.