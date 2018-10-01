Barrett-Jackson hits jackpot in Las Vegas with $32.9M in sales

VEGAS – Sept. – Barrett-Jackson ended the 2018 auction cycle at the 11th annual event in Las Vegas with record sales, celebrity guests from the entertainment and sports industries, and a celebratory final stop of the company’s first yearlong charity campaign, Driven Hearts. This year’s premier automotive lifestyle event in Las Vegas was held Sept. 27-29, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. In total 733 vehicles, nearly all at No Reserve, sold at a staggering 100 percent sell-through rate for a Las Vegas Auction record of more than $32.9 million, while nearly 400 pieces of automobilia brought in over $760,000, and $1,094,500 was raised through the sale of charity vehicles, bringing the total auction sales to more than $34.7 million.

Celebrities from across the entertainment and sports industry were also a part of the auction action and included NASCAR driver Richard Petty, “Mr. Las Vegas” Wayne Newton, magician and entertainer Roy Horn from the famous Las Vegas duo Siegfried & Roy, and National Hockey League players from the Vegas Golden Knights: Brad Hunt and Brayden McNabb. Barrett-Jackson also honored the memory of Hollywood icon Burt Reynolds with the sale of the last four cars owned by the actor, including a Smokey and the Bandit Trans-Am Re-creation.

“We want to thank the collector car and Las Vegas communities for capping off a great 2018 auction year in Las Vegas,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “The excitement was especially tangible during exhilarating and record-breaking sales like the ’97 Acura Integra Type R that has rocked the collector car community. We had four great collections, celebrity guest appearances and fans provided a wonderful tribute to our friend Burt Reynolds. We are also very humbled by the tremendous support for our Driven Hearts campaign and the incredible generosity of the collector car community that not only helped raise much-needed awareness and donations for the American Heart Association, but also provided many great moments on the auction block.”

The top 10 vehicles sold during the 2018 Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas Auction included:

01 – ’18 Porsche 918 Spyder – $1,760,000

02 – ’18 McLaren 720S – $352,000

03 – ’99 Shelby Series 1 Convertible – $205,700

04 – ’67 Shelby GT500 Fastback – $198,000

’18 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Coupe – $198,000

05 – Burt Reynolds’ 1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am “Bandit” Re-creation – $192,500

’71 Chevrolet Camaro Custom Coupe – $192,500

’14 Rolls-Royce Wraith – $192,500

09 – ’56 Ford F-100 Big-Window Custom Pickup – $181,500

10 – ’65 Chevrolet Corvette Custom Coupe – $176,000

’15 Chevrolet Camaro Custom Coupe – $176,000

“It’s always such a great experience to be in Vegas and share the passion of the collector car hobby with our guests,” said Steve Davis, Barrett-Jackson president. “Not only did we bring to the Entertainment Capital of the World some of the most coveted collector cars on the planet, we also filled the weekend with some extraordinarily special moments with the sale of six charity vehicles. With the help of our friends in the collector car community, we helped raise over $1 million to help countless people across the country.”

In total, six vehicles sold to benefit charity during the three-day Las Vegas auction, highlighted by a 50th Anniversary Ford Shelby GT350 that sold in support of Barrett-Jackson’s Driven Hearts campaign, which raised $215,000 for the American Heart Association. The local Las Vegas community was also supported with the sale of a 2018 Ford Mustang GT Coupe Premium that features a custom Vegas Golden Knights wrap with the team’s logo and the words “Vegas Born.” Hunt and McNabb took the stage to support the sale that raised $250,000 for Las Vegas-based non-profit Grant a Gift Autism Foundation.

The six charity vehicles in Las Vegas, which all sold with no buyer’s fee or seller’s fee, included:

Automobilia sales also highlighted the excitement of this year’s Las Vegas auction, including items from the coveted Robert K. Haines Sr. Estate Collection. Setting a Las Vegas record at $63,250 was a one-of-a-kind custom Gilmore Gas Station island restored to the highest standards by McLaren Classic Restorations.

The top five automobilia pieces sold during the 2018 Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas auction included:

