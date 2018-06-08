Barrett-Jackson Northeast Auction to offer up Chevy classics

UNCASVILLE, CONN. – Barrett-Jackson 3rd Annual Northeast Auction will include an impressive docket filled with custom and classic Chevy-powered collector cars. The collector car auction will once again offer over 600 cars (nearly all at No Reserve) along with over 400 pieces of automobilia (all offered at No Reserve), June 20-23, 2018 at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut. Among the wide range of Bowties set to cross the block is a ’67 Nova Custom Coupe nicknamed “The Innovator” and a Le Mans Blue ’69 Camaro Z/28 that is one of 26 ’69 Z/28s to earn the Legend Award from the ACA.

Custom Chevy builds will be a key part of the Northeast auction, including a stunning ’69 Camaro Coupe, which started as a rust-free, one-owner car. It was transformed into a custom masterpiece with only the best parts and upgraded components. The body is finished in PPG House of Kolor’s Katchme Kopper paint featuring custom flames. Restored by Legendary Motor Car, a Fathom Green custom ’69 Camaro Z/28 RS is powered by a 639hp small-block Chevy engine and includes Budnik custom wheels with Goodyear tires.

Bidders will also get the chance to take home highly coveted Corvettes, like a rare ’63 Corvette 327/340 Split-Window Coupe with only 22,700 original miles. Also among the hotly anticipated Chevrolets crossing the block during the auction is a 283/250 Fuelie convertible with only 18,925 original miles. Finished in a beautiful color combination of red and white, it is powered by a 250hp fuel-injected engine mated to a 4-speed manual transmission. Featuring many of its original components, a ’64 Corvette 327/375 convertible is finished in its original Satin Silver paint and powered by its original 375hp engine.

Other popular Chevy collector cars headed to Mohegan Sun include:

Barrett-Jackson's 2018 Northeast Auction is June 20-23, 2018, and will be the first event inside Mohegan Sun's new 125,000-square-foot Expo Center. Preview Day/Family Value Day is Wednesday, June 20, with the collector car and automobilia auctions beginning Thursday, June 21.

