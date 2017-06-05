Bonham’s 10th Anniversary Greenwich Auction

New York City – Bonhams 10th annual Greenwich auction, hosted in conjunction with the Greenwich Concours d’Elegance, was a resounding success.

Taking place under beautiful summer skies on the lovely waterfront park in Greenwich, Connecticut, the Sunday, June 4th sale achieved an impressive total of $7,380,000 in sales. Additionally, Bonhams raised $7,400 for the non-profit disaster relief organization Americares.

Leading the sale were classic European sporting cars and modern supercars. The excellent condition, highly optioned, Euro-spec 1990 Ferrari F40 sold for $880,000 while the expertly restored 1932 Bugatti Type 49 Roadster with coachwork by Labourdette made $676,500. Following these was the 1993 Bugatti EB 110 that sold to an online bidder for $605,000, and the 1960 Aston Martin DB4 Series II that achieved $346,500. Rounding out the remaining Top 10 were cars from Bentley, BMW, Chrysler, Ferrari and Mercedes-Benz.

“We are very pleased with today’s results,” said Eric Minoff, Bonhams Head of Sale for Greenwich. “We had an excellent selection of unique collectors’ cars with sensible estimates and a beautiful and convenient venue. The outcome was strong interest, respectable prices and very successful results.” He added, “We’d like to thank our partners at the Greenwich Concours d’Elegance for helping us celebrate our tenth year here in Greenwich.”

For complete results of this year’s sale, please visit bonhams.com/greenwich.

To learn more about upcoming motoring sales from Bonhams, such as Goodwood Festival of Speed in England at the end of the month, or Quail Lodge in Carmel, California in August, go to bonhams.com/motoring.

http://www.bonhams.com/