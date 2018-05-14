Bonhams adds rare ‘Golden Age’ automobiles to its Quail Lodge Sale

Los Angeles – This August during the Pebble Beach Car Week festivities, Bonhams will have the privilege of auctioning some very special motorcars that have recently been consigned, all of which have been in private ownership for decades.

A 1948 Talbot-Lago T26 Record Sport with coachwork by Saoutchik, which was not only the 1950 Paris Motor Show car but also received the event’s most prestigious award, the Grand Prix du Salon, and was subsequently graced in photoshoots by Givenchy muse, Vogue model and film actress Capucine, will be featured. Adding further excitement to this legendary automobile is the fact that its whereabouts had been unknown for nearly a quarter century. Upon discovery in barn-find condition, the car was purchased by famed Nevada collector Bob Lee. Then, under current ownership, the one-off Saoutchik-bodied beauty underwent an exhaustive, no-expense-spared professional restoration to its original, glorious Paris Salon state. Now ready for the road and finest concours fields, the exquisite and luxurious French motorcar is a sight to behold.

Also to be featured is a British car – a 1931 Bentley 8-Liter Saloon with coachwork by Vanden Plas. Called “motoring in its very highest form” by the Autocar, WO Bentley’s 8-Liter would be the company’s fastest production vehicle until the R-Type Continental more than 20 years later. This remarkable car was purchased new by AJ Player of John Player family and motorsport sponsor fame, and then in following years found its way to the US where is has been in the ownership of a well-known and active enthusiast for the last half century. Fitted with its original, lightweight, all-aluminum factory coachwork, it is one of just three ever built and is the sole surviving example. Rare, sporty and prestigious, it is a supremely functional and capable motorcar.

Considered one of the fathers of the modern automobile, a prominent 1911 Mercedes 28/60 Tourer will also be highlighted. Truly epic in terms of history, proportions, performance and rarity, this genuine Brass Era gem has undergone a comprehensive and fully documented, historically accurate concours-level restoration. Best of all, the pioneering German motorcar has been in the same dynamic ownership for nearly 50 years, during which it has been campaigned in numerous long-distance rallies impressively maintaining comfortable cruising speeds of more than 60mph.

These three automobiles will be offered at Bonhams’ 21st annual Monterey Peninsula Car Week auction, scheduled for Friday, August 24th. Held at the Quail Lodge Golf Club in Carmel Valley, California.

