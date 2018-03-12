Bonhams Amelia Island Auction results

Amelia Island, Florida – With healthy crowds of collector car enthusiasts in attendance, Bonhams fourth annual Amelia Island Auction saw an impressive sales total of nearly $13.5-million and a strong 87% sell-through rate.

Held at the convenient and easily accessible Fernandina Beach Golf Club, the classic motorcar auction – scheduled to precede the weekend’s famous Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance – has witnessed an increased number of international bidders each year in addition to a strong base of American clients. With a diverse and curated selection of approximately 100 automobiles, the handpicked assembly offered something for every taste and interest.

Bidding from the audience, online and the telephones seemed evenly matched and the sale’s pace mirrored that of the weather – brisk and bright. European sporting cars took the lead throughout most of the auction with the highest price going to the 2015 McLaren P1 supercar, which sold on site for $1,710,000. The 1959 Porsche 356A 1600 Carrera GS Coupe – certainly one the best examples in the world – achieved $632,000, while other top lots included the stunning 1968 Ferrari 330 GTC that made $545,100 and the 1936 Horch 853 Roadster that sold for $544,000.

Two Porsche models achieved high sale marks. A 1992 911 Turbo 3.3 Coupe and a 1989 911 Carrera 3.2 Targa were bought for $343,800 and $169,120, respectively. Also a 1947 Delahaye 135MS Coupe by Pininfarina sold for $478,000 while a rare 1919 Pierce Arrow Series 51 4-Passenger Tourer went for $280,000.

“There was a very robust international component to the sale this year,” said Rupert Banner, Group Motoring Director and one of the auctioneers for the sale. “Cars were bought and sold around the world and the depth of bidding here at Amelia Island was impressive.”

Added Jakob Greisen, VP of US Motoring, “We’re very pleased with the strong sell-through rate and we’re looking forward to taking this momentum to our Greenwich and Quail Lodge sales this summer as we search for special consignments.”

For the complete list of individual results from Amelia Island, go to bonhams.com/amelia. To learn more about upcoming motoring sales, including the Den Hartogh Collection in Hillegom, Holland in June and the just announced classic motorcycle auction to be held in concert with the Barber Vintage Festival at the Barber Motorsports Museum in Birmingham, Alabama in October, visit bonhams.com/motorcars.