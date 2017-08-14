Bonham’s Monterey Car Week 2017 line-up

By: |

Bonhams’ 20th annual Monterey Car Week auction line-up 2017

SCHEDULE

  • Event:  Bonhams Quail Lodge Auction – hosted in conjunction with The Quail Motorsports Gathering
  • Venue:  Quail Lodge & Golf Club, Carmel Valley, California
  • Location:  western lawns at corner of Rancho San Carlos Road and Valley Greens Drive
  • Sale Day:  Friday, August 1810am
  • Preview Days:  Wednesday-Thursday, August 16-17,  9am-6pm
  • Entry:  $20 – gallery guide, admits one; $100 – full catalog, admits two; $150 – bidder registration, catalog, admits two.
  • Website: bonhams.com/quail
  • E-mail:  info.us@bonhams.com

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 1955 Porsche 356 Pre-A 1500 Continental Coupe
  • 1956 Juan Manual Fangio GP winning Maserati 300 S
  • 1957 BMW 503 Cabriolet Bertone
  • 1958 Ferrari 250 GT Tour de France
  • 1963 Team Cunningham Le Mans 1963 Jaguar E-Type Lightweight – video here
  • 1963 Ferrari 400 Superamerica Aerodinamico 
  • 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 “Big Tank” Sting Ray
  • 1972 Ferrari 365 GTS/4 Daytona Spider
  • Group B Rally Cars – Lancia, Peugeot, Ford, Audi – single owner collection offered without reserve
  • 1984 Ferrari 288 GTO
  • 1995 McLaren F1 – the first imported to the US – video here

– Ferrari – 21 models
– Maserati – 8 models
– Porsche – 7 models
– Mercedes-Benz – 7 models
– Lancia – 6 models
– Ace/Shelby – 4 models

SOCIAL MEDIA

  • Instagram: @BonhamsMotoring
  • Facebook: @Bonhams1793
  • Twitter: @Bonhams1793
    hashtag: #BonhamsMotoring

Please note the following:

  • Entry to Bonhams’ preview and auction does not require a ticket to The Quail Motorsports Gathering.
  • Detailed descriptions, images and estimates off all cars are available online.
  • Complete catalogs are for sale only.
  • Press passes are issued for the purpose of reporting on Bonhams’ auction for recognized media outlets.
  • Results will be posted online in real time; If a lot does not show a price after it has crossed the block it means it did not sell.
  • Bonhams does not record high bids on unsold lots.
  • Please respect bidders’ privacy and do not photograph/record people’s faces inside the auction tent

www.bonhams.com

COMMENT