Bonham’s Monterey Car Week 2017 line-up

Bonhams’ 20th annual Monterey Car Week auction line-up 2017
SCHEDULE
- Event: Bonhams Quail Lodge Auction – hosted in conjunction with The Quail Motorsports Gathering
- Venue: Quail Lodge & Golf Club, Carmel Valley, California
- Location: western lawns at corner of Rancho San Carlos Road and Valley Greens Drive
- Sale Day: Friday, August 18, 10am
- Preview Days: Wednesday-Thursday, August 16-17, 9am-6pm
- Entry: $20 – gallery guide, admits one; $100 – full catalog, admits two; $150 – bidder registration, catalog, admits two.
- Website: bonhams.com/quail
- E-mail: info.us@bonhams.com
HIGHLIGHTS
- 1955 Porsche 356 Pre-A 1500 Continental Coupe
- 1956 Juan Manual Fangio GP winning Maserati 300 S
- 1957 BMW 503 Cabriolet Bertone
- 1958 Ferrari 250 GT Tour de France
- 1963 Team Cunningham Le Mans 1963 Jaguar E-Type Lightweight – video here
- 1963 Ferrari 400 Superamerica Aerodinamico
- 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 “Big Tank” Sting Ray
- 1972 Ferrari 365 GTS/4 Daytona Spider
- Group B Rally Cars – Lancia, Peugeot, Ford, Audi – single owner collection offered without reserve
- 1984 Ferrari 288 GTO
- 1995 McLaren F1 – the first imported to the US – video here
– Ferrari – 21 models
– Maserati – 8 models
– Porsche – 7 models
– Mercedes-Benz – 7 models
– Lancia – 6 models
– Ace/Shelby – 4 models
Please note the following:
- Entry to Bonhams’ preview and auction does not require a ticket to The Quail Motorsports Gathering.
- Detailed descriptions, images and estimates off all cars are available online.
- Complete catalogs are for sale only.
- Press passes are issued for the purpose of reporting on Bonhams’ auction for recognized media outlets.
- Results will be posted online in real time; If a lot does not show a price after it has crossed the block it means it did not sell.
- Bonhams does not record high bids on unsold lots.
- Please respect bidders’ privacy and do not photograph/record people’s faces inside the auction tent