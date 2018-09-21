Bonhams’ Motorcars & Automobilia Auction to offer pre-war European and American cars

Bonhams’ annual Collectors’ Motorcars & Automobilia Auction – October 8th at the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum

New York — Bonhams’ annual Collectors’ Motorcars & Automobilia Auction hosted at the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum will, as always, feature some truly special cars next month. Of special note are a host of exceptional pre-war examples from Britain, Europe and the United States.

Two particular motorcars from Britain that will feature prominently are a 1927 Bentley 6 ½ Liter Tourer and a 1931 Rolls-Royce Phantom II Newmarket Convertible. The rare and well documented Bentley, with coachwork by Gill under license from Hibbard & Darrin, was owned by renowned privateer racing driver Hugh Curling Hunter and is a famously useable car eligible for numerous events and rallies. The handsome Rolls-Royce bodied by Brewster is one of the most original left-hand-drive models in existence, including astounding low mileage – less than 35,000 miles from new. Both of these English gems represent the very best of their storied heritage.

A very uncommon and striking 1931 Isotta Fraschini 8A Sports Coupe is also one of the many highlights. One of just three examples ever bodied by Lancefield, this luxury Italian automobile was in the original owner’s family for more than 50 years and remains in remarkable preserved condition.

One of the stars from the US is an outstanding 1913 Stutz Bearcat Series B Roadster. Legendary the world around, the Bearcat exemplified the early American sportscar and this particular model, which has undergone a comprehensive restoration, worthily carries the mantle.

These are but a few of the many wonderful examples that will be presented for sale next month. Bonhams’ autumn auction in Philadelphia is quite unique in that characterizes just about every era and interest of motoring, with automobiles of nearly every condition and price point. The Collectors Motorcars & Automobilia sale will take place Monday, October 8th at the award-winning Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum. To register to bid – remotely or in person, order a catalog, or learn more details, visit Bonhams.com/Simeone.

