Bonhams offering up cars from Carroll Shelby’s estate

New York – Bonhams announced that it has been selected by the estate of Carroll Shelby to offer for sale cars from the personal collection of the late racer and designer. Two dozen automobiles owned by the automotive legend will be auctioned with no reserve at the Greenwich Concours d’Elegance in Greenwich, Connecticut on Sunday, June 3rd.

The selection of 24 cars represents Shelby’s association with both Ford and MoPar over the decades as well as his personal interests. Some of the many highlights include a 1969 Shelby GT 500 that he acquired from Academy Award nominated actor and fellow car enthusiast Jackie Cooper Jr., chassis 0001 of Carroll’s own 1999 Shelby 1 Series, and a 2011 Shelby Cobra CSX 8027 that was his personal example of his CSX 8000-series of modern Cobras.

Additional highlights include a 1935 Chrysler Airflow Sedan that is understood to have been acquired from Steve McQueen, and the 1982 Dodge Shelby Charger Prototype, which is the first collaboration between Shelby and Dodge – a famous relationship that would lead to the Viper.

Located just 30 minutes north of New York City, Bonhams’ Greenwich sale is the premier auction for the northeastern United States, which last year saw an incredible 92% sell-through rate. Consignments are now being invited for the 11th annual auction hosted in conjunction with the Greenwich Concours d’Elegance and owners interested in selling their cars alongside those of Carroll Shelby should contact Bonhams immediately:

E-mail:motors.us@bonhams.com

East Coast tel. 212-461-6514

West Coast tel. 323-850-7500

For interested buyers, more details about the Shelby Collection and the Greenwich auction will be posted in the coming weeks at Bonhams.com/Greenwich.