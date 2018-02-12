Bonhams offering a trio of Zephyrs at Amelia Island auction

New York – For its celebrated annual auction at Amelia Island, Florida, Bonhams has announced the consignment of a trio of Lincoln Zephyr Coupes from a single collection.

With one each from 1939, 1940 and 1942, all three 12-cylinder coupes have been expertly restored to period correct, concours condition and perform and present beautifully.

The handsome 1939 example was formerly part of the famed Harrah’s Automobile Collection and has the highly desirable split rear oval window, waterfall grill and one-year-only shifter arm. The rakish 1940 model, whose nut-and-bolt restoration exceeded $100,000, has been fitted with period accurate, power enhancing upgrades beneath the hood that give the already impressive 5-liter V12 an extra boost. And the stunning 1942 car, also restored to exacting concours condition, is believed to be just one of five surviving examples and represents that year’s new redesigned body, interior and uprated engine.

The iconic streamlined Art Deco masterpiece that is the Zephyr has become increasingly sought after with time as its forward-thinking styling and superior build quality grow ever more apparent. Long the focus of hot rodders and customizers due to its gorgeous looks, slippery profile and powerful motor, a stock Zephyr Coupe in stellar condition is an uncommon sight. As such, these three single-collection examples – each one a true standout – offer a unique opportunity for enthusiasts of vintage American automobiles. Better still, all are to be offered without reserve.

The annual Amelia Island Auction – an auction at which world records are regularly set – is scheduled for Thursday, March 8that the Fernandina Beach Golf Club (across from the municipal airport). For more information, including how to register to bid and order a catalog, visit Bonhams.com/Amelia.