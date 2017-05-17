Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles to host Spare Parts exhibit

Boyertown, PA – May 31, 2017 – The Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles will host The Pennsylvania Prostate Cancer Coalition’s Spare Parts Exhibit during the month of June. Spare Parts is an exhibit to educate men about prostate cancer risk, early detection and survivorship. June is Men’s Health month and we will have banners throughout the Museum that share the stories of over 20 brave prostate cancer survivors and how they are living life to the fullest after Prostate Cancer.

An Opening Reception will be held on Wednesday, May 31 from 5:30-8:30PM and is open to the public. The Museum is located at 85 S. Walnut Street in Boyertown, PA. To RSVP to the reception, please contact Jill Hahn at jill@paprostatecancer.org. For more information on the Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles please go to www.boyertownmuseum.org or call 610-367-2090.

Admission to the Museum is $8.00 for Adults, $7.00 for Seniors and AAA members and children 15 and younger are free. We have lots of parking in our lot across the street. Group guided tours are available and eligible for a group rate. The Museum is open seven days a week from 9:30am – 4:00 pm.

Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles

85 South Walnut Street

Boyertown, PA 19512

610-367-2090

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Boyertown.Museum

www.boyertownmuseum.org