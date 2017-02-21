Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles to temporarily close for gallery renovations

Boyertown, PA – The Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles announced its long-awaited renovations to the main gallery. The gallery floor will be entirely redone in order to improve and enhance visitor experience here at the Museum. The project closed the doors to the public on February 17th and the museum will remain closed for approximately six to seven weeks. They will continue to update the public on the project’s progress and their plans regarding re-opening via the Museum website, social media pages, and press releases. The museum apologizes in advance for any inconvenience this may cause visitors, but they look forward to the improvements enhancing their unique and beautiful collection.

When renovations are complete, the Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles is open seven days a week from 9:30 am -4:00 pm. The Museum, located at 85 South Walnut Street in Boyertown, PA in a former factory building of the Boyertown Auto Body Works, preserves the transportation history of Pennsylvania and displays over ninety locally manufactured cars, trucks, carriages, motorcycles, sleighs, and other types of vehicles. Also on display are two examples of roadside architecture: a 1921 cottage style Sunoco gas station and the 1938 Jerry O’Mahony diner. Admission rates are $8.00 for adults, $7.00 for seniors and AAA. Ages 15 & under are free. For more information call 610-367-2090 or visit www.boyertownmuseum.org.

