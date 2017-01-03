‘British Invasion’ at the National Packard Museum

The National Packard Museum presents its 17th Annual Antique Motorcycle Exhibit.

Warren, Ohio – The National Packard Museum’s 17th Annual Antique Motorcycle Exhibit, “British Invasion,” opens Saturday, January 7, 2017, and runs through May 27, 2017. This year’s “British Invasion” exhibit will feature 30 motorcycles manufactured by British companies as early as 1913 and as recently as 2006, from both well-known motorcycle brands like Triumph, Norton, and BSA, to lesser known marks like Abington, Sunbeam, and Velocette. The motorcycles not only demonstrate how motorcycling technology evolved over the course of the 20th Century, but also illustrate, like British rock n’ roll that redefined the American music scene, how British motorcycles reshaped and challenged the American motorcycle scene in the 1960s. The exhibit also tells the story of the rise, fall, and resurrection of the British motorcycle industry over the course of the 20th and 21st Centuries. Moreover, many of the motorcycles on display are on loan from owners within Northeast Ohio, demonstrating just how successful the British motorcycle invasion was locally.

Being widely recognized as one of the nation’s finest motorcycle exhibits, the National Packard Museum’s Annual Antique Motorcycle Exhibit has historically received a number of awards and recognitions. Among these are the Antique Motorcycle Foundation’s highest honor, the “Award for Excellence,” as well as three consecutive first place awards in the Interpretive Exhibits Category from the National Association of Automobile Museums. The Annual Antique Motorcycle Exhibit regularly attracts visitors from around the world. Previous exhibits have welcomed guests from over 30 states and nine foreign countries.

“The purpose of the National Packard Museum’s Annual Antique Motorcycle Exhibit is to educate our visitors about the important and unique role motorcycles have played within the broader story of transportation history,” said Mary Ann Porinchak, the museum’s Executive Director. “Our annual exhibit also promotes and celebrates the preservation, restoration and collection of antique motorcycles, so that audiences young and old may have the opportunity to learn about and appreciate motorcycle history’s unique story. This year’s exhibit highlights the redefining role British motorcycles have played in motorcycle history, particularly American motorcycle history. While each motorcycle on display, just like any motorcycle, has its own history and its own story to tell, this particular collection of motorcycles speaks to the collective contribution British motorcycles made to shaping today’s American motorcycle culture.”

During the exhibit, the museum will present its popular “Coffee & Donuts” seminars. These enlightening educational programs are open to the public free of charge with paid admission to the museum. More information about this year’s series of seminars will be released in the near future.

Come and enjoy the company of fellow motorcycling enthusiasts, and reminisce about an era when both British music and motorcycles dominated the American cultural landscape. There is so much to learn, so much to discover, so much history to explore, and it is all waiting for you at the National Packard Museum!

The 17th Annual Antique Motorcycle Exhibit, “The British Invasion,” is sponsored by The Trumbull County Tourism Bureau and The Lake Erie Chapter of the Antique Motorcycle Club of America.