Bruce Meyer honored at Lime Rock Park Historic Festival 35

Lakeville, Conn. – Lime Rock Park Historic Festival 35’s honored collector Bruce Meyer considers himself a car enthusiast rather than a collector, an enthusiast who happens to have developed his penchant for wheeled vehicles into one of the finest automobile and motorcycle collections in the world. Significant, rare, powerful and storied examples will be spotlighted at the Sunday in the Park Concours d’Elegance and Gathering of the Marques on September 3, 2017, Lakeville, Conn. www.limerockhistorics.com

Hot rods are a passion for Meyer. His hot rod-rooted 1962 Shelby Cobra CSX 2001, the first production Shelby Cobra, will be a centerpiece alongside his 1932 Ford Doane Spencer Roadster and 1934 Pierson Brothers Coupe. “Hot rods are a part of automotive culture that lit the flame for me,” Meyer explained in an MSN Autos interview. “It’s a genre that was considered an outlaw for so long. Police hated them. Parents hated them. But the more you study who the top rodders were, the more you realize they were the pioneers in our industry. They are the innovators of our time. Innovators that built some really cool stuff. Carroll Shelby was a hot rodder.” Meyer initiated the inclusion of hot rods at the exclusive and elegant Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance and earned his membership in the Bonneville 200 MPH Club by taking his modified 1929 Ford salt racer up to 204 mph.

Prior to class wins at the Pebble Beach, Amelia Island, Meadow Brook Hall and Louis Vuitton Concours events, driving runs by Meyer and display at the Peterson Automotive Museum, the 1932 Duane Spencer Roadster with its DuVall split windshield, Schroeder steering, hairpin wishbones, black steel wheels with bias-plies and integrated side pipes powered up to 126.76 mph at El Mirage.

“The Fastest Closed Car in America,” was Meyer’s 1934 Pierson Brothers Coupe. El Mirage and Bonneville are among the venues that witnessed the car’s speed, clocking 142 mph its first time out and 227 mph with a Chevy V8 under its hood, respectively.

Cunningham Team Le Mans entrant 1960 Chevrolet Corvette No. 2 of that year will further enhance the Meyer display. One of three that Cunningham modified for that endurance run, the 3,000 pound racers were equipped with a 24-gallon fuel tank, quick-release fuel filler, ducting for the brakes, competition shocks and an additional front sway bar and painted the American-specific white with blue stripes. WithDick Thompson and Fred Windridge alternating behind the wheel, the car struck a sandbank; requisite repairs put it behind the pack and the car lasted until the 20th hour when the engine expired.

Bruce Meyer sits on the Board of Directors of the Peterson Automotive Museum, the Mullin Automotive Museum, The Nethercutt Collection and the Henry Ford Museum as well as the Steering Committees for the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance and Le May—America’s Car Museum.

This year’s August 31- September 4 Lime Rock Park Historic Festival 35 presented by the Prestige Family of Fine Cars green flags with the seventh Vintage Race and Sports Car Parade on August 31. TheSeptember 3 Sunday in the Park Concours d’Elegance will showcase approximately 200 rare and unique cars from the Brass Era to modern as well as motorcycles, and the Gathering of the Marques will line the track with another 800+ cars grouped by make, country of origin or enthusiast club. Also on Sunday is the Lime Rock-Dragone Auction – the first auction here in a decade and a half – where most of the Lots are listed No Reserve.

