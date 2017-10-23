Budweiser and Lyft offer rides in 1930’s classics

NEW YORK/PRNewswire/ — Budweiser is offering up a new 1933 Repeal Reserve Amber Lager. The recipe behind Repeal Reserve dates back to the pre-Prohibition era when Adolphus Busch created and brewed a special Amber Lager for his friends and local community to enjoy. Due to the onset of Prohibition in 1920, the beer didn’t have a chance to be distributed widely outside the St. Louis area… until now. Beginning today, Budweiser is releasing this historically inspired recipe nationwide to celebrate the Repeal of Prohibition.

As part of the launch, the brand is bringing the Prohibition era to life by unveiling a fleet of antique cars in partnership with Lyft, Budweiser’s preferred safe rides partner. On Wednesday, October 25, New Yorkers (21+) will have a chance to score the Bud Vintage Mode for a ride in an authentic, vintage car to experience the 1930’s first-hand, between the hours of 3-7 pm ET by visiting www.lyft.com/BudVintageMode. During the specialized ride, passengers will cruise through the famous streets of New York, passing landmarks and neighborhoods that were integral to Prohibition, while learning about the newly released beer.

“When Budweiser told us they wanted to offer a fleet of vintage cars to launch Repeal Reserve, we knew Lyft was the perfect option to celebrate the new recipe in a stylish and unexpected way,” said Melissa Waters, vice president of marketing, Lyft. “We encourage everyone to make the right choice to drink responsibly and keep our roads safe, and that’s why we continue to team up with Budweiser, a brand that shares the same commitment.”

To score a ride in the Bud Vintage Mode with Lyft visit www.lyft.com/BudVintageMode. For more information on 1933 Repeal Reserve, visit Budweiser on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

About Budweiser

Budweiser, an American-style lager, was introduced in 1876 when company founder Adolphus Busch set out to create the United States’ first truly national beer brand – brewed to be universally popular and transcend regional tastes. Each batch of Budweiser stays true to the same recipe used by five generations of Busch family brewmasters. Budweiser is a medium-bodied, flavorful, crisp and pure beer with blended layers of premium American and European hop aromas, brewed for the perfect balance of flavor and refreshment. Budweiser is made using time-honored methods including “kraeusening” for natural carbonation and Beechwood aging, which results in unparalleled balance and character.

About Lyft

Lyft was founded in June 2012 by Logan Green and John Zimmer to improve people’s lives with the world’s best transportation. Lyft is the fastest growing rideshare company in the U.S and is available to 95 percent of the US population. Lyft is preferred by drivers and passengers for its safe and friendly experience, and its commitment to effecting positive change for the future of our cities.