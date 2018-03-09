Buick wagons will invade Iowa July 19-21

The Buick Club of America is planning a roundup of historic Buick station wagons this July 19-21, 2018, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, at the Buick Club of America (BCA) Heartland Regional show.

To commemorate the arrival of the 2018 Buick Regal TourX, the first Buick wagon in 22 years, the BCA Heartland Regional show is making a special display of Buick wagons: woodies, SportWagons, Roadmasters, and any Buick wagon in Buick’s 115-year history.

“Every Buick and Buick owner is welcome at our Regional show,” says Bill Gorman, director of the Iowa Hawkeye Chapter, host of the BCA Heartland Regional. “Also, we will have a unique display of Buick wagons and will give special awards to every Buick wagon owner at the show, to mark the return of Buick’s great style of wagon. Our premier sponsor, the McGrath Family of dealerships, will be bringing the new 2018 TourX so our show goers will be able to see the history of evolution of the Buick wagon from years past to today.”

“So many car enthusiasts have memories of their childhood riding in mom’s station wagon. It’s just a uniquely American experience, and we want to celebrate Buick’s heritage as the builder of some of the most memorable station wagons ever put on the road.”

The 2018 BCA Heartland Regional show will be held July 19-21 at the Cedar Rapids Marriott hotel in Cedar Rapids, IA. For more information, go to iowahawkeyebuickclub.com, or contact Hawkeye Chapter director Bill Gorman at bbgorman35@gmail.com.

The Heartland Region of the Buick Club of America is comprised of the local chapters in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, North and South Dakota. Formed in 1990, each year’s regional meet is hosted by a local chapter and rotates from year to year.