Burt Reynolds memorial tribute to be held on long Island September 29-30

100 “Smokey and the Bandit” Trans Ams with drivers dressed like the Bandit to form parade

WESTBURY, NEW YORK – Burt Reynolds fans on Long Island will hold a memorial tribute to the “Smokey and the Bandit” star by driving in a 100 Trans Am parade and drivers dressed in iconic “Bandit” costumes. This will be the largest Smokey and the Bandit tribute in the United States with thousands of fans attending.

The organizer of the event had reached out in the past to have the late-icon to attend New York’s largest car show. The 1977 Trans Am was one of the most popular cars of the decade amongst millions of Americans. Reynolds was a resident of New York in the 1960s.

Burt Reynolds, an iconic movie star and celebrity icon, died tragically of a cardiac arrest on Thursday, September 6, 2018 at the age of 82. Millions of Americans are mourning the legend through viewing his popular films, such as “Smokey and the Bandit” and “Deliverance,” from the late 1970s and ‘80s.

New York’s largest car show will take place on September 29 and 30, and will welcome tens of thousands to Long Island for the event. Over two-thousand classic custom cars and hot rods, costing millions, will line Eisenhower Park, 1899 Park Boulevard, Westbury, for this annual event.

