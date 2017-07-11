Cadillac honored marque at 2017 Hilton Head Island Motoring Festival

American marque to be showcased at 2017 Festival with several rare examples

headlined by iconic concept car, the Cyclone .

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – The Hilton Head Island Motoring Festival & Concours d’Elegance announced exciting additions to this year’s Festival with Cadillac as the honored marque for its 16th annual event. The 2017 Hilton Head Island Motoring Festival (HHIMF) will pay homage to the “Standard of the World” throughout the Hilton Head Island weekend of the Festival (November 3 – 5, 2017). With the 2017 events scheduled for Oct. 27 – Nov. 5, the HHIMF is one of only a few national automotive gatherings to combine collecting and racing with enthusiast and lifestyle activities in a single, action-packed week.

The Concours d’Elegance, held the final day of the Festival (Sunday, November 5), will have three classes dedicated to Cadillac to include Classics 1916 to 1948, Production 1949 – 1962 and Production (1963 – 1973). The vehicles competing within these classes, as well as other notable vehicles on display in other events within the Festival, will showcase one of the most iconic American-made marques and its many contributions to the automobile industry – replacing hand cranks with the introduction of electric starter and electric lights (1912), the first mass-produced V-8 engine (1915), the iconic tail fins (1948) and the introduction of high-compression overhead valve V-8 engines (1949) – as well as its unique design attributes – tall, thin taillights, vertical headlights, and the egg crate grill. “Americans have had a love affair with Cadillac for generations. The name is synonymous for success, luxury and prestige,” said the Festival’s President, Carolyn Vanagel.

“Cadillac has a long history of exceptional design. Vehicles with dramatic proportions and elegant execution,” said Ed Welburn, GM’s Former Global Design Chief, who will be in attendance Saturday and Sunday, November 4 & 5. Welburn will be one of the featured designers at Autoweek’s Design Among the Stars Saturday (November 4) evening at the South Carolina Yacht Club at Windmill Harbour and will be judging the Cadillac classes during Sunday’s (November 5) Concours d’Elegance at the Port Royal Golf Club. Additionally, Welburn will be, in advance of the event, judging Beaufort County high school students in Michelin’s first-ever Junior Challenge Design.

Highlights of significant vehicles that will be included in the celebration include:

The Cadillac Cyclone

Built in 1959 by Cadillac, the Cyclone was never mass-produced as a production model. It was one of the last cars designed by the legendary Harley Earl and was the vehicle that inspired the career of GM’s Former Global Design Chief, Ed Welburn. The Cyclone’s design was heavily inspired by the aviation and rocket designs of the 1950s.



The Cyclone will be on display Saturday and Sunday, November 4 & 5 at the Port Royal Golf Club as part of the Pinnacle Collector exhibit honoring Ken Gross.

1908 Cadillac Model T Victoria Touring

The car, owned by Paul Ianaurio of Duncan, SC, was selected as the centerfold for The Cadillac Story by Angelo Van Bogart after the eighteen-year restoration. The tulip bodied Victoria touring car received the VMCCA Award for Best Pre-1912 Automobile in 2003.



The vehicle will be on display during the Concours d’Elegance on Sunday, November 5 at the Port Royal Golf Club.

1934 Cadillac Victoria Convertible Coupe

One of the most important automobiles ever produced, this one of a kind, owned by Steven Plunkett of London, Ontario, is the centerfold of the GM book 75 years of Transportation Products. Only 56 V-16 engines were produced this year. The car has been owned by some of the most important collectors of this era.



The vehicle will be on display during the Concours d’Elegance on Sunday, November 5 at the Port Royal Golf Club.

1955 Cadillac St. Moritz

This exact re-creation of a 1955 GM Motorama car that was a modified 1955 Eldorado. It incorporates a unique interior with ermine fur, mouton carpets and unique door panels. It is finished in white pearl paint just like the original. This car is the result of efforts by Rick Payton of Eau Claire, Wisconsin.



The vehicle will be on display during the Concours d’Elegance on Sunday, November 5 at the Port Royal Golf Club.

The Peach State Cadillac & LaSalle Club will participate with a range of examples during the Car Club Showcase at the Port Royal Golf Club on Saturday, November 4.

Cadillac will also participate as a Classic Level Sponsor of this year’s Motoring Festival displaying and offering complimentary test drives in their latest models.

For more information on the Hilton Head Island Motoring Festival & Concours d’Elegance, visit the official website at www.HHIMotoringFestival.com. Tickets for the 2017 HHIMF are available for sale online.

ABOUT THE HILTON HEAD ISLAND MOTORING FESTIVAL & CONCOURS D’ELEGANCE:

The Hilton Head Island Motoring Festival & Concours d’Elegance will celebrate its 16th year in the fall of 2017. The Festival kicks off with the Savannah Speed Classic, Oct. 27 – 29, on the Grand Prize of America road course situated on the property of The Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa in Savannah, Georgia. The festivities continue on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, Nov. 3 – 5, at the Port Royal Golf Club where the Concours d’Elegance (Nov. 5) takes center stage. Motoring Festival Partners for the 2017 Festival include the Port Royal Golf Club, The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa, The Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa, BMW, Porsche, Volvo, Lexus, Cadillac, Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems, Cirrus Aircraft, Reliable Carriers, Inc., Hargray, the Hilton Head Island/Bluffton Chamber of Commerce and Visit Savannah.

For more information, visit www.HHIMotoringFestival.com online.

