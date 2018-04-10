California Auto Museum celebrates Sacramento’s Customs and Hot Rods heritage

Crafting a Rebellion: Sacramento’s Customs & Hot Rods

Running now through September 3, 2018

Crafting a Rebellion highlights the work of local custom legends: Harry Westergard, Dick Bertolucci, and Sam Barris of the Barris Brothers. This exhibit showcases customs and hot rods dating from the 1940s through the early 1960s with both the novice and enthusiast in mind. They’ll explain the work in customs by comparing them with stock versions while explaining much of the terminology and design used in custom cars.

This special exhibit that will feature the amazing and often untold story of Sacramento’s custom cars. In addition to showcasing an amazing collection of rare and beautiful automobiles, the Museum will also bring the era and skills of these craftsmen to life. The exhibit will display parts, tools, and photographs within the exhibit, as well as create engaging programs. There will also be hands-on interactives within the display itself, in addition to demonstrations and special events throughout the timeframe of the exhibit.

