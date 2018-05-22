The California Automobile Museum to welcome Matt Farah on July 19th

Exotic car lover and YouTube pioneer, Matt Farah, has made a career driving fast cars and sharing the experience with the world. His YouTube channel, The Smoking Tire, has 820,000+ subscribers, his The Smoking Tire podcast is a top 3 automotive podcast on iTunes, he also hosts the Watch & Listen Podcast, all about watches. You can also find him hosting /Drive on NBC Sports or writing for Road and Track. While doing all of this he has reviewed over 1,000 cars!

An Evening with Matt Farah is presented by Luxury Motorcars; they will bring a selection of cars to the event to add to the Museum’s exhibits.

Join the California Automobile Museum for An Evening with Matt Farah where we will discuss everything from speeding cars to the grind of making it on Youtube. Doors open at 6 pm with a no-host bar featuring beer from Red Bus Brewing and food for purchase from Squeeze Inn and Culinerdy.

Farah’s talk, with question and answer session, will start at 7:30 pm. Farah will be available to fans after the talk, with the event ending at 9 pm.

You can check out Matt Farah’s show at thesmokingtire.com.

Member admission is $25 and non-member admission is $30. Get your tickets at calautomuseum.org/farahtickets.

California Automobile Museum

2200 Front St

Sacramento, CA 95818-1107

www.calautomuseum.org