Calling all Guild Alumni for 2018 Dayton Concours d’Elegance

Mr. Randy Derr, Guild Model Coordinator sent out his annual “Calling all Guild Alumni” announcement for the 2018 Dayton Concours d’elegance in Dayton Ohio, Sunday, September 16, 2018. The 2018 Dayton Concours d’Elegance is an outdoor classic car show for Ohioans at the Carillon Historic Park – southside of the city next to the University of Dayton. The Guildsmen are invited back for a third year to exhibit their Fisher Guild models (indoors) at the Dicke Transportation Center, 10 am to 4 pm. This is a one-day event. The Guildsmen share tables with each other, spread out their models and talk to the public and share their stories.

Write or call Randy and get the complete five part package.

CONTACT:

Mr. Randy Derr, Guild Model Coordinator

4068 Glenberry Circle

Bellbrook, Ohio 45305

Phone 937-776-2083

Email rdlderr@aol.com

Entries are due by August 1st.