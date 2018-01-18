Carlisle Auctions adds June 16 auction to 2018 schedule

CARLISLE, PA –It was only a matter of time before Carlisle Auctions added another date to its schedule; it was just inevitable. Since the launch of the brand in 2012, 21 auctions have been promoted and after years of success and multiple sold out events, it is time to expand. Carlisle Auctions announced a BRAND-NEW DATE and auction event, taking place in June at the Carlisle Expo Center.

Taking place on Saturday, June 16, the Carlisle Auctions Summer Sale offers a full day of classic car excitement. Preview hours start at 8 a.m., with the auction slated to begin at 12 p.m. The day features a 200-car collector/classic car auction backed by Carlisle Auctions. All bidders that are part of the upcoming Carlisle Auctions offering at Spring Carlisle in April will be invited back, at no additional cost, plus, with the hot demand for collector car events such as this, bidder registration is now open for everyone interested in being part of Carlisle Auctions’ new summer classic as well as its other four events in 2018!

The entire event is open to the public and the auction will carry Carlisle Auctions’ world famous FREE UNLESS SOLD guarantee (consignments 25 years or older). The ability to consign or register as a bidder is available now by calling717-960-6400 or via the web at www.CarlisleAuctions.com. Pre-registration as a bidder entitles its holder to discounts, VIP perks and more. All passes will be available for pick up at the venue’s auction office. The Carlisle Auctions team will also have a special offer available as it relates to the Fall Carlisle Auction, but this offer will be available only to those who register in advance for the first-ever Carlisle Summer Sale.

With the dog days of summer just weeks away from this event, it’ll be a great time to beat the heat and enjoy a day out immersed in millions of dollars worth of classics and collectible cars crossing the block as well as like-minded enthusiasts, all passionate about the car hobby. Spectator admission for the day’s fun is $10 (kids 12 and under free).

There is much excitement within the hobby as this event is added to the Carlisle Events/Carlisle Auctions season schedule. This much is very clear from the comments made by Carlisle Events co-founder and co-owner Bill Miller, Jr.

“As the auction business continues to expand for us at Carlisle Auctions, we’ve found that events are selling out and would be consignors and bidders are missing out on opportunities to be involved,” noted Miller. “At Carlisle Auctions, we like to give every auction buyer and consigner the proper time to buy and sell their vehicles and that’s why we are adding this event,” continued Miller. “There couldn’t be a better time of year than June 16 to add a 200-car, stand alone auction at our Carlisle Expo Center. Enjoy the summer weather, enjoy our air-conditioned auction facility, have fun with friends and buy or sell that special car of your dreams.”

Again, registration is now open for anyone wishing to be part of the auction. The auction contact details are listed above and June 16 will be here before you know it!

