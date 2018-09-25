Carlisle Auctions offers up affordable classics at Fall Carlisle

CARLISLE, PA – Fall is officially upon us; Fall Carlisle is right around the corner! The annual fall event takes place from October 3-7 at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds and hosts 100,000 guests from around the world. They come to central PA for many reasons, including the rapidly growing three-day auction powered by Carlisle Auctions. The auction runs October 4-6 adjacent to the fairgrounds at the spacious Carlisle Expo Center and for 2018, a bevy of consignment options. Over 500 consignments are expected, and they’ll span decades of automotive history. Many of these consignments will cross the block with low mileage.

Supported by the FREE UNLESS SOLD guarantee, Carlisle Auctions starts with a preview day on Wednesday, October 3, followed by the auction itself at 2 p.m. on October 4 and 5, with a 10 a.m. start on October 6. From muscle cars to sports cars, trucks to daily drivers, the auction will have a little bit of everything.

How about a car with just 8 miles on its odometer, or one with 371? Carlisle Auctions also offers consignments with 815, 2,640, 11,500 and 38,000 miles.

Let’s start at the bottom so to speak and work our way up. The ride with 8 miles is a 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am. It was never driven by its owner and the miles that are on it come from factory tests and pre-delivery transportation. It’s red with a white top and is a Ram Air WS6, including a 6-speed transmission and Hurst shifter. Its body and roof combo make it just one of 11 made in this combo. The factory plastic is still on it and its been garage kept, waxed and cared for during its entire life.

Up next, a 371 mile 1984 Ford Mustang GT350. This is one of only 670 20th Anniversary Editions of the GT350 made and is white with a white top and red interior. Its original dealer stock windows sticker is still affixed and will be sold with the original title and all the original paperwork.

Less than 500 miles up the spectrum and bidders can drive home in a 1978 Corvette Pacecar with 815 miles. Another well-kept gem, this Corvette drives like new and hosts a 350 c.i. V8 engine with automatic transmission. The buyer will get its original door decals too.

Another Pontiac makes the low mileage list for Carlisle Auctions, but this time it’s a 1988 Fiero. With 2,640 original miles, this yellow gem stands out in a crowd. Originally sold in Canada and now being consigned by its third ever owner, it will be available with a New York registration/clean title and offers a nice history too, having been shown at the 30th Anniversary Fiero show in Detroit. Also, the Fiero is powered by a V6 engine and automatic transmission.

The Buick Grand National is a car many long for and Carlisle Auctions has one with 11,500 miles on it just for you! Of course, it’s black with gray interior, but what makes this one stand out is that it’s a 100% survivor car. This car today looks as it did when it was made available more than 30 years ago. One lucky bidder could be its third owner as part of the 2018 auction.

The final spotlight consignment is a 1967 Corvette. This Vette is well documented and well cared for too. There’s just 38,000 miles on this 50+ year old classic too. Additional specs include a 427 c.i./390 HP V8 engine, close ratio 4 speed manual transmission, side exhaust, red line tires and a 3:70 Posi rear end.

Not only will these gems cross the block, but hundreds more will too along with memorabilia and a few charity items as well. One such item is known as a Ruff Rod and is a wagon for pets. It’s been built and fabricated by Steve Mercurio of Pro Metal Shop in Danville, PA and proceeds from its sale will go directly to a local animal rescue known as Speranza.

Complete details on the aforementioned rides as well as all other consignments via Carlisle Auctions can be found at www.CarlisleAuctions.com or by calling 717-960-6400. On the web are links and information for consigning a vehicle, becoming a bidder and a photo gallery of most of the vehicles that are consigned to the auction. Finally, a run list and link to watch a live stream of the auction will also be available during each day of the auction.

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of 12 annual collector car and truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA), Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA) and the SUN ‘n FUN Complex (Lakeland, FL). The season schedule includes four automotive swap meets of varying size, four auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract more than half a million enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available via www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.

How much is it worth?

Find out in the 2019 Collector Car Price Guide.

Get your copy today!