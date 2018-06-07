Carlisle Auctions Summer Sale kicks off June 16

CARLISLE, PA – Carlisle Auctions returns to the Carlisle Expo Center to host its third event of the year, the Carlisle Auctions Summer Sale. This event is ALL NEW and runs June 16 only, starting at 11 a.m. The Summer Sale is a little different from the other events that Carlisle Auctions offers. While it still has cars, people, excitement and the FREE UNLESS SOLD GUARENTEE, there are new features connected to the Summer Sale, making it a festival atmosphere.

There are 200+ vehicles slated to cross the auction block. The rides span nearly 100 years of automotive history and many will cross the block without a reserve price. While others will carry a reserve, they are also the high-end, high-caliber cars. Showcased for sale in June is a 2006, low mileage Ford GT. In addition, another Ford comes to Carlisle; a 1966 Shelby GT350H. Yet another gem is a 1957 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz convertible.

While generations of classics are slated, future collectibles will be on-site too. The new products showcase is anchored by a trio of local dealers. Those dealers, Family Ford of Carlisle, Carlisle Cadillac/Buick/GMC of Carlisle and Lawrence Chevrolet of Mechanicsburg aim to bring some of their new rides for guests to experience firsthand. Also, spectator admission is FREE!

There will be food trucks available from a local vendor, serving up great fare that is quite different from your standard burgers and hot dogs. Plus, the local flavor continues with samples from local breweries and wineries.

Complete details on Carlisle Auctions can be found at www.CarlisleAuctions.com or by calling 717-960-6400. On the web are links and information for consigning a vehicle, becoming a bidder and a photo gallery of most of the vehicles that are consigned to the auction. Finally, a run list and link to watch a live stream of the auction will also be available during each day of the auction. Reach out today to be involved and don’t miss out!

