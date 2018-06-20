Carlisle Auctions’ Summer Sale recap

CARLISLE, PA – Carlisle Auctions kicked off summer just a few days early with its first-ever Summer Sale. On Saturday, June 16, Carlisle Auctions held its third auction of the year and first standalone event at the Carlisle Expo Center. The decision to do so was a success with 200+ consignments spanning automotive history, a new product showcase via a trio of local dealerships, food trucks and more. It all took place under sunny skies and showcased the best of the best within the collector car world.

The top three cars at auction amassed $251,610 and were led by a gem of a ’57 Cadillac Eldorado Convertible.

1957 Cadillac Eldorado Convertible – $120,000 2007 Porsche 911 Turbo – $72,760 1968 Chevelle SS – $58,850

Aside from those three vehicles, there are still more for sale. If you are interested, contact www.CarlisleAuctions.com for more information on the “Still for Sale” rides, including the following:

1953 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Fiesta

1966 Shelby GT350H

1967 Chevrolet Corvette

1970 Buick Grand Sport

1977 Porsche 911S

2006 Ford GT

Carlisle Auctions and their FREE UNLESS SOLD guarantee, plans to offer another auction event this fall. The Fall Carlisle auction will run from October 4 to October 6 at the Carlisle Expo Center. It is expected to spotlight over 500 vehicles that can be bid on. More details about Fall Carlisle and more auctions in the future can be found at www.CarlisleAuctions.com.

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of 12 annual collector car and truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA), Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA) and the SUN ‘n FUN Complex (Lakeland, FL). The season schedule includes four automotive swap meets of varying size, four auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract more than half a million enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available via www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.