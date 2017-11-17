Carlisle Auctions wraps up 2017 season in Florida

CARLISLE, PA – With 2017’s Fall Florida AutoFest Nov. 11-12 event in Lakeland over, it signals the end, not only to the Carlisle Events season, but the Carlisle Auctions season too. For Carlisle Events, Fall AutoFest was the final event of 12, spanning two states and three cities, while Carlisle Auctions concludes a four-event schedule which saw amazing events promoted between February and November, including the aforementioned Fall Florida AutoFest offering.

Carlisle Auctions gave thousands a live auction experience November 10 and 11 at the SUN ‘n FUN Campus in Lakeland. Over 400 consignments crossed the block spanning 100 years of production.

With every auction there must be a top selling car and to the surprise of no one at the event, a classic C1 1964 Corvette garnered high money. This white beauty went for $79,180 (including fees) and was about $7,000 more than its closest competitor; in this case, a 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T. Purple and topless, the R/T brought in $72,225. Additional top sellers include a 2008 Maybach and 1968 Camaro. These two very different styles of car totaled $127,330.

Carlisle Events and Carlisle Auctions return to Lakeland and the SUN ‘n FUN Campus for Winter AutoFest from February 23-25, 2018. The weekend provides automotive enthusiasts the chance to check out a swap meet, car corral, car show and auction. The auction is once again backed by Carlisle Auctions. Carlisle Events helps power the swap meet, car corral and car show.

Complete details on the auction are available at www.CarlisleAuctions.com or by calling 717-960-6400. Consignments WILL sell out, so those interested in doing so should connect today. In addition, bidder registration is now open.

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of 12 annual collector car and truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA), Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA) and the SUN ‘n FUN Campus (Lakeland, FL). The season schedule includes five automotive swap meets of varying size, four auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Hurst branded machines, Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract more than a half a million enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available via www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.