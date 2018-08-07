Carlisle Events announces changes for 2019

Chevrolet Nationals, Hurst Nationals, Carlisle Auctions Summer Sale Tweaked Going Forward

CARLISLE, PA – Evolution and change are a part of life…and business. For 2019, Carlisle Events announced a quartet of schedule modifications and enhancements to its season schedule. The changes affect Chevrolet Nationals weekend, Chrysler Nationals weekend, Hurst Nationals weekend and the single day Carlisle Auctions event known as the Summer Sale.

The event seeing the most benefit from these changes is the Carlisle Chevrolet Nationals. Launched in 2001, the event has long embraced all things General Motors. This includes marques like Chevrolet, Buick, Cadillac, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, Hummer, Saturn and more. Annually drawing over 100 years of history on display, the event recently welcomed Team Chevrolet to the mix beginning in 2017. For 2019, they’ll be back as will two brand new features which give guests even more bang for their buck.

New to 2019, Chevrolet Nationals weekend will feature a Hurst-specific display. This display comes off the strength of two great Hurst-centric events held in 2017 and 2018 as part of the Carlisle Chrysler Nationals. While the Hurst showcase leaves Chrysler weekend in July, it’ll now spotlight some of the best Hurst vehicles in the region. The display will be located near the crossroads of the grounds and is being planned as a 15-20 car feature. In addition, there will be some Hurst-themed memorabilia and efforts will be made to entice Hurst engineers who have attended in years past to return for the 2019 event. There will also be Hurst-centric seminars planned throughout the event too.

Another terrific addition to Chevrolet Nationals weekend is the aforementioned Carlisle Auctions Summer Sale. Originally held as a stand-alone event in 2018, the Carlisle Auctions team brings its fast-paced brand of excitement to Chevrolet weekend. Again, a one-day event in 2019, the Summer Sale will feature over 200+ classic and collector cars for sale, including two brand-specific power hours. These hours will include one dedicated to trucks with another focused on the General Motors family of vehicles. The auction will be held on Saturday, June 22 at the neighboring Carlisle Expo Center and offers a FREE shuttle to move guests between the two facilities plus FREE spectator admission.

Further, as it relates to Chevrolet weekend, guests will have an easier time to enjoy all that the weekend has to offer in 2019. All-new for 2019, the Chevrolet Nationals will run just two days, Friday and Saturday, June 21 and 22. All events historically held Sunday morning (except for the worship service) will now take place Saturday evening following burnouts and beauty. This change should also increase participation in the awards parade and offer an enhanced turnout for coolest and largest club recognitions.

Finally, an obvious secondary result in the Hurst feature moving to Chevrolet weekend is that the Carlisle Chrysler Nationals will return to just a single-event weekend. Chrysler weekend will continue to utilize the Carlisle Expo Center with its popular Thursday night kickoff party hosted by the MoPar Rebellion Car Club. In addition, staff will discuss additional ways to utilize the facility during what has rapidly become the premier all-MoPar event in the world.

Complete details about the remaining events on the 2018 Carlisle Events calendar as well as updated 2019 details as they become available can be found via www.CarlisleEvents.com or by calling 717-243-7855. Don’t delay on getting involved because 2019 season starts January 18 with Auto Mania in Allentown.

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of 12 annual collector car and truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA), Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA) and the SUN ‘n FUN Complex (Lakeland, FL). The season schedule includes five automotive swap meets of varying size, four auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract more than a half a million enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available via www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.

Plan your upcoming year with the 2019 Reader Rides Calendar by Old Cars Weekly.

Get yours today!